SHAWNEE – Less than 24 hours after Kaleb Hoffman’s beloved Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a heartbreaking, season-ending loss, his fall coaching season came to an end.
Hoffman coached the Ripley High softball team to its second-straight Class A fast-pitch state tournament, but the Lady Warriors were eliminated in the first round.
They dropped a wild game to Tushka on Thursday at the Ballfields at Firelake. Tushka knocked out Ripley with a 15-7 victory.
Ripley’s goal of making the state finals for the second-straight year ended in a lopsided loss. Yet, Hoffman was quite positive following the state tournament exit.
“I just told them to keep their heads up,” Hoffman said. “Going to the state tournament is hard, plain and simple. Once you get here, winning is extremely hard. We had a heck of a season. To battle back last week and win four games in a row at the regional to make it down here was huge, and it shows the character of our girls. Seeing what we did in the last inning, down eight runs, shows the character of our girls.
“They’re never going to quit, so you always like your chances with them. This group of kids – I’ll take them anywhere, all across the country and compete, because I know they’ll show up, do things right and be outstanding teammates. They’ll do anything we ask of them, and they did that today. We just didn’t get the outcome we were looking for.”
After giving up three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Ripley’s season seemed doomed to end. Yet, the Lady Warriors kept fighting.
Erica Terrell earned a leadoff walk and Brook Gobble followed with a single. Two batters later, Kelsie McCollom was walked, loading the bases with one one.
Maddie Terrell grounded to the pitcher, who threw to the catcher for the force out at home. The catcher flung the ball down to first base for the game-ending double play.
It marked the third-straight inning-ending double play for Ripley. Betty Wolfe scored when McCollom hit a single and got caught in a rundown between first and second base. Wolfe sprinted home, beating the throw, and McCollom advanced to second base.
Maddie Terrell came to the plate next and hit a line drive back to the pitcher, who caught it and fired to second base. McCollom was caught just off the base for the double play.
In the sixth inning, Ripley led off with back-to-back singles. Two batters later, Carlee Mollet hit a line drive to the Tushka shortstop, who snagged the ball and threw it toward second base, catching Faith Folden off the base for the final out of the inning.
“They were line drives right at people,” Hoffman said. “We talk all the time when you get to the state tournament, you’ve got to catch a break or two. In that game, I felt like it was hard for us to catch our break. There were a couple times we got doubled off and we didn’t do anything wrong. That’s difficult, because you look at them and say, ‘Girls, that’s a great job, but just bad luck.’”
Thursday’s game didn’t begin well for Ripley. Gobble’s first pitch of the game – in the top of the first inning – was drilled by Tushka’s Tenley Wainright for a no-doubt solo home run.
“We’ve hit a couple leadoff home runs to begin the game, but never on a first pitch,” Hoffman said. “For a girl to step in the box ready to hit – she got one.”
Tushka added two more runs in the inning on a double and two Ripley errors. Down 3-0, the Lady Warriors came out to bat and put up a crooked number of their own.
The first four Ripley batters reached base on two singles, a double and a hit batter. An RBI groundout and infield single helped Ripley take a 4-3 lead after one inning of action.
“We don’t worry about the scoreboard, we just try to do our stuff well,” Hoffman said. “I felt like we didn’t do a bad job of that today, Tushka is a really good ball club and coached very well. They did their stuff well, and caught their breaks, and we didn’t.”
Tushka scored a pair of runs in each of the next two innings. Meanwhile, Ripley kept it close and only trailed by one run after four innings.
A five-run fifth inning by Tushka broke the game open and the Lady Warriors couldn’t answer. Hoffman said Thursday’s loss stings, but it provided him and his team with teaching moments.
“You’re always looking for situations to say the next time we see that, we’ll be better because of it,” Hoffman said. “This is one of those games – moving forward – they’ll be better softball players because of it.”
Hoffman added he was sad for his five seniors, three of whom were in the lineup, but he is proud of where they took the program.
“They were here three times and we’ll be looking to get back here in the spring again,” Hoffman said. “We’ll keep working at it. They’re a resilient bunch. They’ll go have an outstanding basketball season and we’ll be ready to play some more softball in the spring.”
