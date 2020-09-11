MUSTANG – In a matter of less than five minutes during the second quarter, Friday night’s football game went from a close contest to a blowout.
Mustang High cut Stillwater’s two touchdown lead in half midway through the quarter. It seemingly lit a fire in the Pioneers. They answered back with four scores – three of which came quickly – and put Mustang away before the halftime break.
Stillwater won the game 62-21. The Pioneers (2-0) scored 28 unanswered to end the half after it seemed like Mustang had found an answer to Stillwater’s high-powered offense.
“I know offensively we’re scoring a bunch of points,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “That will help the tide shift. Defensively, we had some turnovers early. I need to watch the video, but I feel like we played a lot faster defensively – more like what we say we are. … For now, I’m a whole lot happier with our effort than what we felt like we were last week.”
The Pioneers scored on their first two drives, but were held to back-to-back three-and-outs as the passing game struggled. Senior quarterback Caleb Allen was 1 of 6 for four yards on those drives.
Mustang took advantage and blocked a Stillwater punt. The Broncos used their wildcat formation to go 24 yards in three plays for the touchdown. All of a sudden, it was a one-score game.
Stillwater responded, and did so emphatically.
SHS converted a third-and-long with a 33-yard pass from Allen to senior wideout Steven Brown. Two plays later, senior tailback Qwontrel Walker added to his big night with a 44-yard touchdown run where he broke several tackles.
Following a defensive stop, Allen found Brown again, but for a much larger gain. Brown was open down the Mustang sideline for a 68-yard reception. On the next play, Allen scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown.
The Broncos’ ensuing drive was a quick, one-play drive resulting in a Pioneer touchdown. Stillwater senior Travoris McFadden jumped the receiver’s route, intercepted the pass and jogged into the end zone for the touchdown.
After a Mustang three-and-out, Stillwater added one more touchdown before halftime. It was a 25-yard QB run through the heart of the defense for 25 yards.
Stillwater started the game with a bang – or maybe just a flash. Walker ran 80 yards down the middle of the field on the first play of the game.
“Not bad when No. 1 is on your team,” Barnard said. “There was a gaping hole right there. I probably wouldn’t have scored, but I would have gotten some yards if I had been carrying it. Great job by the offensive line.”
That run put Walker over the 6,000-yard mark for his career. He was recognized for the accomplishment by the Mustang public address announcer. Walker now ranks 14th in all-time career rushing yards in all classes in the state.
“It’s amazing,” Barnard said of Walker’s career. “I’ve never seen anything like that before. Obviously, 6A football in Oklahoma has never seen anything like that before. He’s an amazing talent and a great kid. It’s time for more colleges to look up and see what kind of back he is.”
He later added three more touchdowns – the last of which was a 32-yard run. He finished the night with 24 carries for 260 yards.
Brown led Stillwater in receiving with six receptions for 172 yards. No other Pioneer had more than two catches. Allen completed 12 of 26 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Defensively, junior defensive back Eli Williams picked off three Mustang passes in the contest.
“He had a great night,” Barnard said. “He’s a really good player. Last week, we talked about how it was his chance to have his entrance onto the scene. There weren’t a lot of stats to go with it, but I thought his performance against (Talyn) Shettron was a great performance. It looked like he built on that tonight.”
Stillwater is scheduled to host Class 6A-II defending state champ Bixby next week at Pioneer Stadium.
