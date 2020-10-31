MIDWEST CITY – Qwontrel Walker struggled to find running room much of the night against a tough Midwest City front seven, yet he made his impact when needed Friday night.
The Stillwater High senior running back was contained for short gains on carry after carry, but the Pioneer coaching staff kept feeding him the rock. He eventually made the opposition pay with his longest carry coming in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run that basically sealed the victory.
He found a seam in the left side of the line and sprinted toward the Midwest City sideline before using his often believed to be underrated speed to avoid defenders – who had an angle on him – pushing him out of bounds. It was the last touchdown in the victory.
Stillwater beat Midwest City 31-10 to improve to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in the Class 6A-II district.
“It was a big win,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “It felt like a slugfest. It felt like a heavyweight fight. I thought it was two really good teams going at it. I think we prepared ourselves for a four-quarter game mentally, and they were some moments that didn’t go perfectly and we were on the edge of being upset, but we had to keep reminding the guys that’s a really good football team over there. We kept our composure and really owned the second half.”
Walker’s last touchdown run was a 44-yard carry.
The Bombers attempted an onside kick down 14 points, but SHS senior Luke McEndoo recovered the ball. After a one-yard Walker run and a second down that saw offsetting penalties, Walker broke free for the long touchdown run.
“I seen the hole and then I seen No. 2 (Makale Smith) and I was thinking about cutting back up, but Steven (Brown) was running a slant and he blocked the defender up, so I cut out,” Walker said. “The play happened because of my line and Steven for doing great jobs.”
On the final drive of the night, he broke a 46-yard run to the Midwest City 7-yard line.
Walker finished the night with 43 carries for 284 yards and four touchdowns. It was his fifth game over 200 yards on the season.
“Just feed him the rock,” Barnard said. “I had no idea he had that many carries or that many yards. I don’t think he’s ever carried the ball that many times. … That’s a lot of carries, and it’s probably good he’s a little fresh. Honestly, he didn’t feel good before the game. Even before the game, he was complaining his legs hurt. I don’t know what happened, but he played pretty well for a guy with a hurt leg.”
Fifteen of Walker’s 43 carries went for two yards or fewer. The Bombers’ defense contained him for most of the night and kept him from breaking big runs, except for a couple of carries.
“It was very tough,” Walker said. “They were the best (defense) we’ve faced so far, but this just helps us get better.”
Walker scored all four touchdowns for Stillwater. Sophomore kicker Corbin Grant added a 23-yard field goal for the other three points.
The Stillwater defense forced a fumble, interception and two turnover on downs. The only Midwest City touchdown came in the fourth quarter.
It was an unusual first half of action, and unusually low scoring as Stillwater took a 14-3 lead into the break. It began with a Stillwater three-and-out on the opening possession of the ball game.
Five plays later – after a Midwest City first down – Stillwater junior linebacker Gabe Brown intercepted a pass by Midwest City sophomore quarterback DeAngelo Irvin Jr. He returned it for a short gain but gave his offense the ball back near midfield.
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, that ensuing drive ended in a red zone fumble. McEndoo caught a pass in the flat and was upended when the ball came out. Midwest City recovered and McEndoo laid on the turf for a couple minutes before walking off on his own.
After a Bombers’ punt, Stillwater marched 73 yards in 14 plays. The Pioneers converted a trio of third downs en route to scoring the game’s first touchdown. It was Walker’s first of the night – a one-yard run up the middle of the Bomber defense.
Stillwater didn’t score again until late in the first half. It was a 46-yard drive that ended in a two-yard Walker touchdown run.
The Bombers converted a field goal with just seconds left in the half to score their first points.
Stillwater will be back at home next week for its regular season finale when Putnam City North comes to Pioneer Stadium.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Stillwater High football.
