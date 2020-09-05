Qwontrel Walker got his senior year off on the right foot Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.
Stillwater High’s tailback, who’s been a starter since the season opener of his freshman year, led the Pioneers to a close win over Edmond Santa Fe. The Pioneers won 45-32.
“Every win is a good win,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “We say that as much as we can. The offense looked really good, at times. Holy smokes – Qwontrel, Donnell (Wagner) and Steven (Brown) – great games out of those guys. The offensive line must have played really well. I didn’t get to watch them very much. We’ve got a lot of weapons.”
Walker made plays all contest, rushing for 243 yards on 29 carries and five touchdowns. He ran for 119 in the first half before 124 in the second half.
He nearly had a sixth touchdown late in the game, but the 70-yard scamper was called back for offensive holding near midfield. Walker sat out the next two plays, but came back to finish the final few plays of the game.
Walker’s biggest run of the game was a 70-yard touchdown run. It came less than a minute into the fourth quarter, and just two plays after Santa Fe cut the lead to 11 points.
He ran around the edge and down the Pioneers’ sideline for his fifth and final touchdown of the game.
“I don’t know how many yards he had or anything like that, but he’s a great player,” Barnard said. “A couple of those runs out there were as good as I’ve seen in a long time and one came back on the penalty. Really impressive.”
Walker set the tone in the first half with his 20 carries for 119 yards. None of his four first-half scores were longer than 12 yards, but it was enough to give Stillwater a 29-12 lead at the break.
First-year varsity quarterback, senior Caleb Allen, had a very good night Friday. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 256 yards. He had one interception in the first half, but one touchdown in the second half.
Junior wideout Ty Smithton caught the play-action rollout pass. The Wolves’ defense bit on the fake handoff to Walker, leaving Smithton open across the field as he ran the opposite way of Walker and the defenders.
Senior Donnell Wagner led the Pioneers with 142 receiving yards on eight receptions. Wagner had a 73-yard catch in the fourth quarter to more than double his previous total.
Senior Steven Brown racked up 44 receiving yards on four catches. Senior A.J. Frost and freshman Holden Thompson each had three receptions in the game.
The Stillwater defense helped the offense with three turnovers in the contest. Junior linebacker Gabe Brown picked off Wolves’ quarterback Scott Pfieffer’s second pass of the game. It set up a second quick TD drive by the Pioneers’ offense.
After Walker’s third touchdown, the Wolves fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Junior Brady Osborn recovered it at the Santa Fe 30-yard line. Walker scored eight plays later.
The final turnover essentially clinched the victory. Senior defensive back Tevin Williams, who is committed to Baylor University, intercepted Pfieffer inside the red zone with 3 minutes and 2 seconds remaining in the game and Stillwater leading by 10.
“We needed a stop there late,” Barnard said. “They stood up and that was a great play.”
The Pioneers are on the road next week. They travel to play at Mustang next Friday.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S – Qwontrel Walker 12 run (Uriah Kirby kick), 9:06
S – Walker 6 run (Kirby kick), 6:53
SF – Talyn Shettron 55 pass from Scott Pfieffer (Lucas Clifton kick blocked), 5:02
Second Quarter
S – Walker 4 run (Kirby kick), 8:59
S – Walker 5 run (Walker run good), 5:42
SF – Tabry Shettron 16 pass from Pfieffer (kick failed), 0:10
Third Quarter
SF – Ethan Hyche 2 run (pass failed), 6:21
S – Ty Smithton 20 pass from Caleb Allen (kick failed), 3:33
Fourth Quarter
SF – Hyche 33 run (run failed), 11:49
S – Walker 70 run (Kirby kick), 11:09
SF – Eltramane Neal 21 pass from Pfieffer (Pfieffer pass to Talyn Shettron), 6:10
S – Kirby 30 field goal, 4:46
Individual Stats
Rushing – Santa Fe, Hyche 16-88, Teupell 8-25, Duverger 1-12, Bundage 1-8, Rankin 3-6, Pfieffer 2-1, Thomas, 3-(-3); Stillwater, Walker 29-243, Allen 1-3, Thompson 3-1.
Passing – Santa Fe,Pfieffer 19-29-281-2; Stillwater, 20-29-256-1.
Receiving – Santa Fe, Tal. Shettron 3-73, Rankin 3-68, Hyche 5-47, Bundage 4-39, Neal 2-26, Tab. Shettron 1-16, Teupell 1-12; Stillwater, Wagner 8-142, Brown 4-44, Thompson 3-28, Frost 3-20, Smithton 1-20, McEndoo 1-8.
