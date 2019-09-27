MORRISON – Starting slow has been Morrison’s biggest problem, and the issue affected the Wildcats again on Friday.
Despite the deflated beginning, Morrison was able to explode for a big second half on its way to a 30-0 homecoming victory against Woodland at Dennis Casey Field.
Morrison (3-2 overall; 1-2 District A-5) scored only eight points in the first half and missed several opportunities to break the game open in the first two quarters.
Morrison coach Cory Bales said he doesn’t know what the deal is, but the inability to move the ball early on is hurting the Wildcats.
“It’s been a constant theme offensively for us this year,” Bales said. “Just not executing is what it boils down to. We’re not playing very sharp.”
The Wildcats had the ball deep in Woodland territory early on following a Gauge Goldman interception. Senior running back Calan Veit received a handoff close to the goal line, but he fumbled the ball into the end zone, allowing the Cougars to recover.
The offensive struggles continued the rest of the first quarter for the Wildcats, as Jared Harmon threw incompletions in his first five pass attempts.
Bales said it was one of those nights for his sophomore quarterback.
“This was a rougher night for (Harmon),” Bales said. “He wasn’t sharp on his throws but he took care of the football. He just missed some throws he usually makes.”
As with past weeks, the Wildcat defense’s effort was strong enough to keep the rest of the team afloat. The first points of the game came on a safety, when several Morrison defensive lineman tackled Woodland running back Jake Kennedy in the end zone.
Just as much as the Morrison offense couldn’t get anything going, the Cougar offense didn’t fare much better. Woodland (1-4; 0-2) managed just 110 offensive yards in the game.
“The defense has bailed us out offensively all season long,” Bales said. “The defense is definitely making us look good, I’ll put it to you that way.”
The Wildcat defense held up its end, so it gave the Morrison offense plenty of chances to figure the problems out.
The first sign of a breakthrough offensively came with just over three minutes left in the first half, when Tyler Voss scored his first touchdown of the season on a three-yard rush. Voss carried the ball for a career-high 13 times for 72 yards, but the sophomore said his favorite one he had all night was when he crossed the goal line to break the offensive stalemate.
“It was no feeling like any other,” Voss said. “It was unreal.”
Morrison held a one-score lead at the half, but with the inefficiencies on offense, it felt more like the Wildcats were behind. Bales said he told his team to relax at the break in a must-win game for district playoff standings.
After the slow first half, the Wildcats came into the third quarter much stronger. They took the opening drive down the field in three and a half minutes, and Jared Harmon punched the ball in from four yards out to give Morrison a 16-0 lead.
From there, the Wildcat defense continued to shut down Woodland quarterback Braiden Holloway and the Cougar offense. Two more late rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter from Calan Veit and Trevor Hughes made the score 30-0, and Morrison willed its way to its first district victory of the season.
Bales said the score was misleading with the two late touchdowns, as the game was a much harder battle than the final line shows. The Wildcats head into their bye week with a few questions in the air as they prepare to host Barnsdall on Oct. 11.
“We have two weeks to get a lot of stuff fixed and get a lot better,” Bales said. “We’re seeing the same schemes over and over again and we’re still not there picking it up.”
