Winning season propels interest in Bulldogs' program

YALE – In just one year on the job, Johnny Ray has rejuvenated the Yale High football fanbase.
Ray took over a program in need of a facelift last year. Yale had fallen from Class 2A to A, but managed to win only five games during a four-year span that included two coaches.
The Bulldogs needed the right positive change.
Ray appears to be that change. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association allowed the Bulldogs to become an eight-man football team and drop to Class B last year.
Yale accepted the new style and found success to the tune of an 8-4 record and its first playoff berth in six years. The Bulldogs even won a playoff game.
The excitement around the program had returned. However, a large senior class of around 11 players graduated this spring. They were the heart and soul of the 2018 team that rejuvenated the program.
Now, it’s Ray’s job to keep it going. He believes he has the players, but they are young – two-thirds of this year’s roster are freshmen and sophomores.
“There are a lot of parents that are fired up about this season,” Ray said. “It did help having a successful season, but we graduated half our team. We got four or five from the eighth grade, but the rest came from the student body – kids wanting to come out and be a part of it.”
“I ain’t gonna lie, it’s going to be tough. I told the kids it’s hard to replace that much experience and talent and things of that sort. I think they are up for the challenge. One of the things I was worried about going into the spring was leadership, because those guys did a lot of the leading last year. After about 10 minutes of spring football, it showed those kids were modeled well by the group of kids that left, and they stepped up and started being leaders. It was like we hadn’t skipped a beat. Within 10 minutes, that fear was gone.”
He added that he knows the beginning of the season won’t look pretty, but he believes it will work itself out during the season.
“We’re going to struggle at first, because we’re going to be so young,” Ray said. “But, I think with their enthusiasm and the leadership they have, it’s going to care of it.”
Senior Gage Tillison agreed with his coach.
“We’re a really young program,” Tillison said. “We’ve got wonderful things to look forward to in the future, so it’s just what time will tell right now.”
One thing benefiting this year’s young squad will be the experience of having played eight-man football for a full year. The goal is the same as 11-man football, but the execution is slightly different.
“It is a little faster, but it looks like it’s just normal to them now,” Ray said. “They know what to expect. Young guys are stepping up and doing their jobs. We went down to a team camp in Dewar, and it was shaky at first. I was pulling my hair and they were frustrated. Then, all of a sudden, at about 7 o’clock at night, we played in the camp playoff and we got second place. It was a good deal.”
Yale returns one starter on each side of the ball, according to Ray. Coby Prather returns as a starting linebacker, but he will also see a lot of time offensively as a running back.
Trinton Hiltzman was the Bulldogs’ starting center a year ago. This year, he’ll still be handling the snapping duties, along with playing on the defensive line.
“It’s big. He knows what’s going on and he’s right there in the middle of the line,” Ray said. “He’s a leader from that spot. Of course, our offense is so simple and the kids pick up on it really easily.”
Behind Hiltzman as the Bulldogs’ quarterback will be sophomore Desean Richey. Ray said Richey has been practicing all summer with a quarterback coach, and although Richey isn’t where Ray would like him to be, the young QB is enthusiastic and Ray is anxious to see how he does.
The Bulldogs’ coach also said Richey will likely be called on to throw more passes than Yale did last year, because of the inexperience up front.
“We’re going to have to throw the ball a bit more this year, because of our set up,” Ray said. “Also, because we got three kids from the basketball gym to come play this year. I’d be dumb not to include those athletes in the game plan. That will open our offense up a bit more.”
Defensively, Yale had some size up front, but that changed during the summer.
“We’re going to be small and scrappy,” Ray said. “When we went to camp, we were the biggest line in Class B. All of a sudden, we had two brothers move away and one of them was like 6-4, 290, and his other brother was like 6-3, 240 or 250. They were both going to be two-way starters, and we lost them. We lost another two-way starter to personal reasons.”
Yale will begin its season with a pair of home games. Summit Christian will be coming to Burl McGee Field on Sept. 6 for the season opener.
