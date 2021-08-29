With more experience, Coyle football strives for turnaround this season

Lack of experience was a weakness in 2020. For Coyle this season, though, that prior vulnerability will start turning into a strength.
The Bluejackets missed the Class C eight-man playoffs last season. The senior-less Coyle team was 1-7 a year ago, but the defeats came with learning experiences.
For all of the losses on the schedule, there were no losses on the roster. The Bluejackets are bringing everyone back.
“They took their bruises and lumps and all that stuff,” coach Marcus Cooper said. “So they got one year in, and they’re all back.”
Comprised primarily of freshmen one year ago, Coyle was blown out in multiple games last season and dealt with injury-based forfeits. Now, the unseasoned youth who experienced growing pains are rounding into better form.
“We had a freshman class that really wanted to work in the weight room and get bigger and stronger,” Cooper said. “And they did over the summer. So that was that was the biggest thing that we that we got better at.”
While the young core hints at a promising future, Cooper knows which group of players the path to success runs through. Solid performances from the Bluejackets’ seniors will be critical if they are to accomplish their season goals.
Brandon Banwart and Kris Boynton are the Bluejackets’ two seniors, and both players are important leaders.
Because eight-man football increases the responsibilities and impact of each player, Coyle will heavily rely on the veteran duo both offensively and defensively.
Banwart, a right guard and defensive end, is relatively new to the program and has brought a valuable mix of experience and skill.
“Brandon came from Perkins in the middle of last year,” Cooper said. “He knows what it takes to win being in that Perkins program. … He’s one of the ones who we have to have on the field to win.”
Boynton is a fullback or tailback on offense but will be a defensive staple as well. Cooper said Boynton is a “utility guy” on defense and could see time at linebacker, corner and defensive end.
The quarterback position is another spot where the Bluejackets will throw multiple personnel looks at their opposition this season.
Trace Clark and Alex Jennings will share quarterback duties.
Clark, a sophomore who possesses good running ability, enables Coyle to utilize wildcat packages. Jennings, also a sophomore, represents a more traditional passing threat.
The duo could line up in the backfield together at times, too, when Clark plays at tailback.
Coyle has 18 players on the roster – an increase from 12 a year ago – and has roughly the same number of skill position players and linemen.
Coyle should feel a boost this season. It may come at the hands of an emergence from tested young players like the two quarterbacks, or the sibling duo of Xavier and Joaquin Amaro.
Improvement might also come from the guiding presence of senior leadership. Banwart and Boynton provide a senior presence that was nonexistent a year ago.
The Bluejackets got bigger, deeper and more experienced over the offseason. The question, then, is, a simple one. Will it be enough to accomplish what is an equally straightforward team goal?
“We want to get to the playoffs,” Cooper said. “We got to take that one game at a time, and if we do what we we’re supposed to do and everybody stays healthy, I think we’ll get there this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.