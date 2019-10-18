YALE – Yale High players were all smiles after their 44-34 victory against Wesleyan Christian on a chilly Thursday evening at Burl McGee Field.
The victory was the first for the Bulldogs this season after a tough 0-6 start to the year. Running back Jacob Wilson said the victory was win No. 100 for the Bulldogs all-time.
Turnovers defined the early momentum shift in Wesleyan Christian’s explosive opening quarter against the Bulldogs. After an Austin Cobb rushing touchdown to start the contest, Yale scored a rushing touchdown to respond to the big-play dependent Mustangs.
Cobb struggled throwing the ball for the majority of the night, ending with interceptions on three of the Mustangs’ drives. Those possessions proved the difference in an otherwise explosive offensive performance by both teams.
The Mustangs responded with three-straight touchdowns spanning to the 5:32 mark in the second quarter. Cobb tossed a touchdown pass to Levi Harper to begin the 21-point run, and found the end zone twice through the ground. Cobb finished his night with 234 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the Mustangs’ loss.
But Yale (1-6, 1-1 District B-7) wasn’t ready to back down as the half concluded.
Wilson capped off a long drive with a rushing score, and Eli Lewis converted the 2-point conversion with 2:20 left in the half. Immediately afterward, The Bulldogs picked off Cobb and gave their offense a chance to capitalize on the Mustangs’ aggressive game plan.
Yale delivered with a Lewis touchdown rush with seconds remaining to head into the half trailing by three. The momentum would prove crucial to the Bulldog comeback chances in the second half.
Lewis and Wilson continued to dominate the rushing attack for the Bulldogs throughout the evening, and only seemed to stand apart more after the 12-point comeback was complete. Coach Johnny Ray called plenty of toss plays on the night once the Bulldogs were competing with Wesleyan Christian (3-3, 0-2).
“I wanted to use that formation today a lot,” Ray said. “Just to see if they adjusted to it, and they didn’t adjust to it all night long. Because that’s an unbalanced set we could get into and they didn’t shift their guys over.”
Junior Eli Lewis was the main back for Yale to receive tosses from backup quarterback Coby Prather on their way to the win. The running backs for the Bulldogs were quick to make plays, but were humbled by their offensive line performing well. Wilson even gave them credit for the reason of success.
“I think our offensive line really showed up and saved this game,” Wilson said. “ I think our running skills have got a lot better over the past few weeks.”
The win sends assurance to the young Bulldogs that had been on the losing side of all of their games prior to Thursday.
“It’s huge,” Ray said. “They know they’re young and they know that they make dumb mistakes. But they keep coming after you … They know they have been getting better every week.”
Yale heads to winless Olive next Friday for another district contest.
