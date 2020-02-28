OKLAHOMA CITY – Carter Young and Tanner Robinson had to fight for their right to compete for state championships Friday night.
The Stillwater High upperclassmen found themselves down late in their respective semifinal matches at the Class 6A state wrestling championships at Jim Norick Arena.
But at the end, found themselves having their hands lifted – right into championship match appearances.
“Both of them were in a situation where a lot of kids would have been done. They’re down, it’s late in the match, and neither one of them quit,” Stillwater High wrestling coach Doug Chesbro said. “They just kept wrestling. They just have heart, and they just kept going and going.”
Young went back-and-forth with Choctaw’s Shaun Muse, and with 90 seconds left in the match, he found himself down by two points.
He closed the gap 40 seconds later with a reversal, and instead of settling for overtime, he managed to get a three-point nearfall as the buzzer sounded on the match to win it 9-6.
“It was a little closer than I would have liked it. He came hard from the start,” said Young, who will square up with Broken Arrow’s Blazik Pere in an East Regional championship rematch. “… I thought I could hit the nearfall, I’ve hit him on it a couple of times before, so I was just waiting for the right opportunity.”
Robinson was watching Young’s performance as he was warming up for his match at 152 pounds.
So when he found himself down by two points heading to the third period, he didn’t fret – even when the deficit became three after Deer Creek’s Micah Lugafet got an escape from the bottom position to start the third.
Robinson came roaring back with three takedowns in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime. And with his opponent broken, got a quick takedown in the extra frame for a 10-8 sudden victory.
“It’s my senior year, it’s my last chance to go for a state title and do my best. So I just want to leave everything out there on the mat every match,” said Robinson, who will face Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson in the title bout.
Before the dramatic rallies by Young and Robinson, Stillwater split its first two semifinal matches.
Freshman Cael Hughes remained undefeated on the year with a thrashing of Choctaw’s Caden Holman, winning by 19-4 technical fall to advance to the title match at 106 pounds – where he will face Broken Arrow’s Christian Forbes, in a rematch of the East Regional championship in which Hughes won by 10-2 major decision.
“I felt really good about (the semifinal match), and I’m confident in what I can do in the finals,” Hughes said. “No horseplay over the next 24 hours, just straight business. Don’t be messing around, and just focus on a state title.”
Cade Nicholas, who failed to finish as a medalist last year after winning a state title in Class 3A as a freshman at Perry, couldn’t make it a sweep in the semifinals for Stillwater in an uneventful match.
Nicholas lost by 3-0 decision to Sand Springs’ Seth Jones – with the only two offensive points coming in the final seconds as Nicholas was attempting to shoot for the win.
Those four wrestlers will be holding the mantle for the Pioneers on Saturday.
The three remaining state qualifiers – Gabe Fontanez (113), Cameron Johnson (120) and Dax Hughes (145) – saw their tournament come to an end Friday.
Johnson lost his wrestle-in match, while Hughes won his by 6-3 decision.
Fontanez and Hughes lost back-to-back matches to end their runs at state.
Fontanez lost both by major decision, while Hughes lost a 6-2 decision to Edmond Memorial’s Jackson Oplotnik – who reached the finals – and an 8-4 decision to Union’s Noah Smith.
Smith looking to rebound in girls' tournament
Stillwater High had a fifth semifinalist Friday night, with Aubrianna Smith – the lone Lady Pioneer competing in the girls’ state tournament – pinning her way to the semifinals at 136 pounds.
She thought she had picked up another pin while down to the top seed – Lillian Gough of Jay – but instead she was called for an illegal move, and eventually lost by 18-12 decision.
“I think she would like to be a referee,” Chesbro said. “But you know, she’s a freshman, and right now she’s wrestling older girls – no longer the junior high girls and boys. But she gave her all she wanted.”
Smith will wrestle Henryetta’s Madison Byroads – whose only loss in the tournament is to the other finalist at the weight – in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning for a spot in the consolation final.
“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if she comes back for third,” Chesbro said. “She’ll be fine. She’s tough, too.”
