Youthful SHS cross country teams showing promise

Heather Mastin and Rusty Atkins have changed the way and where they have the Stillwater High cross country runners practicing this fall as they prepare for the 2020 season.
Both SHS teams are meeting at Boomer Lake during the mornings and running the approximately 3-mile loop around the lake north of the high school. They are no longer running on streets or having to cross busy intersections to do their workouts.
The biggest reason for the change was the Feb. 3 tragedy where three Moore High track runners were killed when a man drove his truck onto the sidewalk. Several others were injured during the incident that shook the running community and many others across the state and nation.
It also made Mastin, who is the SHS cross country coach, and her assistant, Atkins, reevaluate their practice procedures for long-distance running.
“Obviously, that was a tragedy that hit all of us in the running community, and as coaches, it was really difficult to see that,” Mastin said. “Our runners had run against those runners, so they knew those kids. There is a lot of camaraderie in cross country, so to watch that happen, it definitely impacted us as a team in rethinking what do we need to do. From that, we’ve changed how we run and where we run and what are our parameters.
“That is one of the reason why we are staying strategically at one location that has no streets that we would have to cross. We don’t run on any busy location that would require cars or be in a riskful situation with vehicles. Boomer Lake is a nice strategic location, because we can see all of our runners at all times. It is a lot more challenging for a driver to make a poor choice to hit someone at Boomer Lake versus if I have my runners in the street on the sidewalks.”
The impacts of the Moore tragedy hit Mastin, too. She’s always concerned about her runners, so that accident has made her talk about safety with her athletes more often.
“As a coach, it’s changed me a lot,” Mastin said. “I’ve always been concerned about where my runners are when they run, but it’s changed even to a higher level of concern. You’re not allowed to run by yourself and I need to know that you are with someone else. We are a lot more upfront with my runners about their safety.”
Mastin searched for different places to run around town that would be helpful and safe. They tried running around the small lake near Meridian Technology Center, but it was a bit too small and parking is very limited.
Boomer Lake has been much more beneficial for the SHS teams. On Tuesday morning, they ran 6 miles – or two loops around the lake – and they can do so in a safe manner while social distancing in small groups.
The large dock near the boat ramp has also allowed the runners a place to stretch and warm up. Mastin said fishermen and citizens have joined them on the dock at times, so it’s made for a nice spot for community bonding on a small scale.
Both teams officially began practicing July 15 with around 40 runners every day. Mastin said practices have gone well, but that’s partly due to the summer program they did for weeks leading up to the first day of practice.
The summer program was more popular than ever, possibly because the runners were excited to get back to sports after missing most of their track season once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down athletics across the country.
“When we got the go-ahead to be able to do strength and conditioning and meet together as a group, it was really good because I could focus a lot on running technique, true conditioning and stretching,” Mastin said. “We don’t get a lot of time to do that based on our practice schedule. We teach it and then it’s like I need them to follow through on that, but we actually got to do it as a team. We spread out and social distanced, but focused a lot on strengthening and a lot of stretching, because my runners forget that being flexible is helpful.
“Then we also just got together to put in some extra mileage and run in distance groups, but people they might not run with normally. It was a help for us, because we were able to get a lot more mileage in as a group than I typically see in the summer. When they come in July – unless they’re conditioned to cross country – they’ve not put in the mileage I need them to be ready for. Being able to start in June when we got the go-ahead, I’ve been able to add additional mileage, so their strength and endurance is a lot better this time than in past years.”
Through three weeks of practices, Mastin has been quite pleased with both teams, especially the new runners. She said they’ve begun showing great promise for being new to the sport.
Mastin also said her returning runners have done a great job of keeping numbers high in the program, because they’ve recruited friends and other students to give cross country a try this fall. She believes that will be critical, especially for the boys’ team this year.
“We are going to be a young team,” Mastin said. “We lost two of my seniors last year that were varsity runners. I’ve got a couple of seniors on the boys’ team this year, but my boys’ team this year is going to be very young. My young runners are putting down those numbers that I need them to be at, so I think we’ll be very competitive in the boys’ and girls’ team.”
The SHS girls’ team is coming back from a state meet berth as an entire squad. Cayden Brickman led the team with an eighth-place finish at the meet.
Although the Lady Pioneers finished 14th out of 14 teams at state, they didn’t graduate a single runner from the seven who competed at state.
“We have Cayden and we also have Lydia Dolezal, who came up last year as a freshman,” Mastin said. “She is a sophomore this year and she is putting down some very competitive times. I’ve got some freshmen who are coming in that are showing a lot of promise and running some times to be competitive. Right now, they’re just very green in knowing how to race high school level cross country.
“… Cayden is such a team-oriented person. She wants to do well as an individual, but she is more focused on team to do well so for her it’s about what do we need to do as a team. Isabel Lynch also missed out on her track season and she has a huge fire in her to have a good season.”
Stillwater is scheduled to open its meet Aug. 22 at Deer Creek. For the second-straight year, SHS will not host a home meet as the Cowboy Jamboree is still on hiatus as Oklahoma State prepares to host the NCAA Championships this fall.
“We are disappointed we don’t get to do the Jamboree,” Mastin said. “Based off of COVID and trying to get a schedule built, we just had to get it built because the thing we’re noticing about meets is they are limiting entries. You have to be one of the first 15-20 teams entered in or you’re not going to get into the meet.
“I didn’t have time to navigate if the Jamboree was going to happen or not, and with COVID we didn’t think we could successfully pull of a Jamboree meet because it’s such a big magnitude meet for the high school level. We want to be able to do it successfully. Our hope is that we’ll get an opportunity to do it next year.”
