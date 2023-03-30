Whether it be because of a family tie from nearly two decades ago, a longtime familiarity or a thorough scouting report, Oklahoma State baseball coach Josh Holliday wasn’t shy for knowledge when it came to talking about Big 12 Conference foe Texas.
The No. 17 Cowboys will host the No. 21 Longhorns for a three-game series starting Friday at O’Brate Stadium. But Holliday, a de facto baseball historian, knows what these matchups have meant to the fabric of the sport throughout the years.
“It’s two traditional programs. You got great, great amounts of history taking the field,” Holliday said. “Albeit with today’s athletes, but those uniforms bring great tradition to college baseball.”
Holliday was born the same year his dad, Tom, started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Miami (Florida) in 1976. Two years later, he joined the staff at OSU and stayed put until being named the Cowboys’ manager in 1997.
On Thursday morning, fielding questions about the upcoming meetings with the Longhorns this weekend, Holliday recollected what had to have been some of his first memories from the all-time series.
“There were some great early matchups in the 80s, when both programs were probably the two premier programs in the middle part of the country,” he said. “Texas was in Omaha year-in and year-out. They had big, known, marquee, awesome players and a legendary coach. We had the same.”
And after growing up in Stillwater, countlessly watching OSU against Texas from up close, he became a part of the history. The year before his father stepped to the helm of the program, Holliday graduated from Stillwater High and became a Cowboy.
Following a four-year career at OSU and two seasons in the minors, he followed in familiar footsteps and returned to the program to be an assistant in 2001. Then he bid adieu to the town he grew up in and made stops at NC State, Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Vanderbilt.
During those 10 years away from home, Tom spent three of those as the pitching coach at Texas.
“I followed their program rather closely during those three years,” Holliday said. “I have an appreciation for what was going on inside of it.”
He couldn’t stay away from America’s brightest orange, though.
A second return to Stillwater in 2013 came with being named OSU’s skipper, the same job his dad held for seven seasons. He’s intertwined himself into the series’ history ever since, leading the Cowboys to a record of 24-13 after being hired.
OSU has won six of the past eight meetings ahead of the latest, and the Pokes haven’t lost to the Longhorns in Stillwater since April 24, 2021.
“They have a good team. They always do,” Holliday said. “I don’t remember ever if one time I’ve suited up against the Longhorns and not had great respect for the talent on the other side of the field.”
The Cowboys (20-6, 4-2 Big 12) will enter Friday’s contest (6 p.m. on ESPN+) on the heels of an 8-0 loss to Dallas Baptist on Tuesday evening, marking the first time they’ve been shut out this season. But the players won’t get caught up in that, Holliday said, even though he will.
He understands it was just one of those days. They happen, he said.
They’ll have a chance to erase their midweek woes and dig their way out of a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 and inch closer toward the league-leading Longhorns (19-7, 3-0 Big 12) when they come to town. And if that’s what they plan on doing, freshman Nolan Schubart will be a key part in executing.
Schubart, who plays both outfield and first base, is pacing the Cowboys with a batting average of .405, a figure that’s fourth in the conference. He’s tied with sophomore Roc Riggio and senior David Mendham for a team-high eight home runs, and he leads OSU in slugging percentage (.793), RBIs (31) and on-base percentage (.528).
“I saw things in the fall where you go, ‘This is a different breed of cat right here. This is not your classic freshman. This is a guy that stands in the batter’s box and looks like a grown-up,’” Holliday said. “This is not a guy that’s just glad to be here. This guy’s got some real purpose about him.”
Should the Cowboys win one of the three, it’d serve as their first win over the Longhorns since losing to them in the Big 12 Tournament in May. Holliday doesn’t expect it to be easy, though.
That’s not what he’s known this historic series to be, and he doesn’t see why that’d change now.
“It’s just a classic matchup of Oklahoma State and Texas in the Big 12,” he said.
