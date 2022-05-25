The recent National Junior College Region VI Baseball Tournament at Kansas State’s Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, became a lifetime memory for Cowley County (Kansas) Community College’s Tigers, including former Stillwater Pioneer pitcher Isaac Stebens.
Remarkably, Cowley County went undefeated in winning the regional championship, winning every game by one run and winning all four games in walk-off fashion. Four different Tigers provided game-winning hits.
“We knew after the first two walk-offs that this was going to be a tournament to remember,” said Stebens, a talented sophomore side-arming right-handed reliever for the Tigers.
Eighth-ranked Cowley (50-9) edged Butler County 9-8 in 11 innings in the tourney opener with Haden O’Toole hitting a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the 11th frame. The Tigers defeated Johnson County, 5-4, on Trey DeGarmo’s ninth inning run-scoring single with one out.
In the winners’ bracket game, Cowley edged Kansas City, Kansas, 9-8 on David Herring’s lead-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. And in the championship game, the Tigers edged KCK 6-5 on Logan Vaughan’s two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth.
Personally, it was a tourney to remember for Stebens, a 2020 SHS graduate. In the opening win over Butler, Stebens pitched three relief innings, allowing four hits, one run, fanned seven and walked none in earning the victory.
In the winners’ bracket win over KCK, he pitched two innings, allowing one hit, no runs, struck out two and walked none in earning his second tourney victory.
This season, Stebens, son of Ron and Shelly Stebens, has a 3-1 record with six saves, 21 appearances, pitched 25 and one-third innings, fanned 41 batters, walked six and has an earned run average of 1.42.
“It was good to get back out there. I didn’t finish like I wanted to at the end of the regular season,” said Stebens. “To get out there against Butler for three innings with seven strikeouts was awesome. It felt good to be back in control and pick up a win against KCK.
“One thing I’ve improved on during my time here is my ability to handle pressure. I’ve become mentally tougher. In high school there were times when things went wrong, and it would snowball a little. I’ve worked myself out of some serious jams and helped my team win key games.”
The Region VI title earned the Tigers a return appearance in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series which starts Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado. It’s the 11th Juco World Series appearance for Cowley, which won back-to-back national championships in 1997 and 1998.
Cowley went 1-2 in the 2021 Juco World Series, losing twice to eventual national runner-up Central Arizona. In the Tigers’ 24-14 elimination game win over Shelton State (Alabama) last year, Stebens was the winning pitcher. He worked three innings, allowed two hits, one run which was unearned, fanned six and walked two.
“The World Series is meant to be a blast and all year that’s what you play for, but you want to do the best you can,” said Stebens, an Oklahoma State commitment. “It’s a different ball game in the mountains. The air is thinner, you get tired quicker and the ball flies further … it’s not an easy game.”
Cowley departed Tuesday to get in practices before attending a banquet prior to the tourney’s start. Stebens and the rest of the Tigers are hopeful of making additional memories.
