There have been six Class 6A-II state championship football games played since the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association split the Class 6A into two classifications in 2014.
I’ve reported on every title game. All were held at venues capable of handling large crowds but not all press boxes accommodated large numbers of media that a state championship game attracts.
Last weekend’s Class 6A-II state championship game at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium was the exception. There was little to fault in the combined efforts of the OSSAA, UCO’s athletic department and the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association.
Having Stillwater and Bixby play 6A-II’s most dramatic, entertaining title game ever didn’t hurt either.
The OSSAA decided to hold all state championship games at the 10,000-seat Wantland Stadium, agreeing to a one-year agreement with UCO. It wasn’t a new concept but one that hadn’t been available in years.
In Texas, high school state championship games are held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s a big deal in Texas, why not Oklahoma? Why not enhance the experience for players and fans.
If I had a vote, it would be to continue this successful cooperative effort in the future.
Parking was plentiful and additional seating was provided on the visitors’ side. Wantland Stadium’s press box easily handled two local radio stations, a television network and numerous sports writers.
UCO’s football gameday personnel – led by Media Relations Director Chris Brannick – provided statistics after each quarter along with final statistics. The working conditions resembled covering collegiate football games.
Brannick was joined by former UCO Media Relations Director Mike Kirk, a Perry native who spent 30-plus years at UCO. It was a professional endeavor.
“From our viewpoint, it was an incredible weekend of state championship high school football at UCO,” said Van Shea Iven, the OSSAA’s hard-working Media Relations Director.
“Just like anything that you do for the first time, there are some things that we will look to tweak if we are lucky enough to go back to UCO next year.”
Playing all games at one venue allows football fans to feast on exciting high school football for two days. It allowed prep and college coaches an opportunity to avoid having to pick and choose what games to attend.
“The coaching reaction was just about unanimous that it was just a great atmosphere, a great event and a great environment for everyone involved,” Norman North coach Justin Jones, executive director of the OFCA, said. “It brought back memories of the historic ways we used to do it in Oklahoma and that was one comment I kept hearing from the coaches.
“UCO is a great place from an environment standpoint because their stadium isn’t too big. But you can get thousands of people in there making it everything you’d want with the pomp and circumstance, the loud cheers when things were going well and sighs when they weren’t, leaving a positive impression on players and coaches in those games,” he added.
“When you know the destination site ahead of time it’s something for teams to work for during the season,” he noted. “It was a great stage to display the type of football we play in Oklahoma, which is a good brand of football.
“If you did a survey, I think you would get positive responses from everyone who attended a game or several games,” Coach Jones said.
