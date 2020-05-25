Emotions were mixed after hearing the news of the passing of former Oklahoma State head men’s basketball coach and former player Eddie Sutton on Saturday evening … a loss felt throughout college basketball.
Sadness was my first emotion. I thought of his wife Patsy, who died in 2013. I thought of his wonderful family. I thought he wouldn’t see grandson Spencer Sutton coach his first game at Trinity Christian in Lubbock, Texas.
There was a feeling that life isn’t fair. It wasn’t fair that failing health took its toll on Sutton in recent years, limiting his valued contributions to his beloved family, former players and assistants, the current Cowboy program and sport he treasured.
It wasn’t fair that after numerous times as a finalist, 804 victories and coaching three Final Four teams, Sutton was denied enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame until April 4. At least he knew of the honor.
Coach Sutton would be the first to say life isn’t fair. He spent his career teaching players to be mentally strong when facing adversity. He displayed that mental toughness, despite being devastated, after the loss of 10 people associated with Oklahoma State’s basketball program in a 2001 plane crash.
Tributes appeared on social media after Sutton’s death announcement. Former players and assistants praised him in television tributes. Fans flooded social media with their photos with coach Sutton. He was respectful of people, earning respect in return.
He’s cherished by former players from programs he guided. He was credited for turning them into better players and teaching life skills they depend on as adults.
He was respected by former assistants, staffers, peers, rivals and fans. He provided references for many applying for jobs. He uplifted people, reaching out with a letter or note. He touched many with his kindness.
In his first season in 1990-91, Sutton began a remarkable revival of the Cowboy basketball tradition, a tradition started by his college coach, Henry Iba. Home game tickets became scarce as Gallagher Hall became the arena opponents feared. Sutton was responsible for the construction of Gallagher-Iba Arena, paving the way for OSU’s athletic facilities upgrades.
He considered himself a teacher. He demanded discipline, defense, competitiveness and mental toughness from players. Cowboy teams were successful road teams because of tenacious defense, confidence, mastering of fundamentals and mental edge. And, coaching.
The respect shown Sutton reminded me of respect I witnessed from those associated with Iba, who introduced Sutton when he was officially named OSU’s head coach April 11, 1990. The smile on Iba’s face is etched in my memory.
After meeting Mr. Iba, in 1968 I was in awe of the legend. He was nationally respected and revered. But he had a comforting personality, he made others feel important. I hold unwavering respect and admiration for Iba.
I retain equal respect and admiration for Sutton. I’m honored to have worked with and known both OSU legends.
Ron Holt is a sports columnist for the Stillwater News Press. Holt served as sports editor for more than 30 years and resides in Bixby.
