Caden Hood threw a no-hitter as the Ripley High baseball team defeated Mulhall-Orlando, 7-1, on Tuesday at home.
Hood, a junior pitcher, recorded 17 strikeouts in the complete-game win.
Ripley coach Donnie Hoffman said it was the first seven-inning no-hitter of Hood’s career. As a sophomore, he allowed zero hits in a game that ended early because of a run rule.
Hoffman has watched Hood (1-0) gradually develop the skills he showed against the Panthers.
“Caden has worked really, really hard,” Hoffman said. “Coming up through the last several years, working with our throwing program, trying to throw harder, get better, get his breaking stuff better, so he’s really, really worked on that.
“… He’s just a kid that loves to get out there on the mound and compete, and so, it was fun. Threw some pitches pretty firm (Tuesday) night, set some new velocity records for him.”
After Ripley jumped to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Mulhall-Orlando added its lone run in the second.
The Panthers took advantage of a walk and errors to reach a tie, but Ripley’s defense tightened up, surrendering no runs through the next five innings with Hood leading the way.
J.W. Lesko, Ripley’s lone senior starter, boosted the offense, adding a three-RBI home run in the fifth inning. Lesko went 2 for 3 at the plate, also providing a double.
Next, Ripley hosts Varnum and Santa Fe South in a series of games starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“(We’re) trying to get better every time we step out on the field,” Hoffman said. “We’ve opened up the season 8-1 now, and just trying to continue … everybody’s pitching in and contributing to get us off to a great start this fall.”
