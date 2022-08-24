Julius Talley’s skills mesh with the Stillwater High football team’s shape-shifting, detail-oriented defense.
Clarence Holley, Stillwater’s defensive coordinator, relies on a variety of personnel groupings and looks to keep quarterbacks guessing. The Pioneers create optical illusions, lining up in ways that masquerade their game plans and sometimes morphing into new formations after the snap.
There’s an art to this type of ruse, and senior safety Talley thrives in the system. With a season of varsity experience and a productive summer of 7-on-7 work, Talley has impressed coach Tucker Barnard.
“He’s just turned into an MVP-type candidate,” Barnard said.
To kick off his senior season, Talley will put his crafty defensive techniques to the test against a prestigious Class 6A Arkansas program. Stillwater faces 10-time state champion Greenwood High at 7 p.m. Friday in Pioneer Stadium. Even with film study, an out-of-state opponent presents several mysteries, but this also means Talley and the Pioneer defense have potential to sneak up on the Bulldogs.
Talley, a self-described ball hawk, has figured out how to baffle offenses after spending his junior season studying the intricacies of Holley’s strategies.
“I just learned a lot from Coach Holley, all the knicks and knacks of if I see something, I can show something else and then show up completely differently and surprise the quarterback,” Talley said.
Throughout a game, Talley will have to alternate between defensive and offensive mindsets.
The Pioneers are counting on him to play wide receiver, stepping into a larger role since Mason Butler and Ty Smithton have graduated.
Barnard said Talley stayed active on both sides of the ball throughout summer 7-on-7 games, and based on “pure technique,” he is likely Stillwater’s best route runner. With timing and spatial awareness, he can make starting quarterback Gage Gundy’s job easier.
Those factors can help Talley haul in passes from opposing quarterbacks, too.
Since he started playing tackle football in second grade, Talley has gravitated toward defense – or, perhaps, it’s more accurate to say defense chose him. The free safety position suited his abilities in youth football.
During his early games, the playbook didn’t have much variation. Offenses lined up in the Wing-T formation and typically ran the ball, so defense revolved around stopping the rusher.
Now, it’s a little more complicated.
Talley has to anticipate an array of plays from Stillwater’s Class 6A opponents, staying one step ahead of them, and he has proven he can challenge the powerhouses.
During the past season, Talley provided one of the Pioneers’ few highlights in a 42-14 road loss to state champion Bixby, lurking in the right place at the right time to secure an early interception.
“I was kind of surprised (Bixby’s quarterback) threw it to me, but we worked on it all week in practice,” Talley said. “I just kind of hid out and he just didn’t see me, and he threw it right to me.”
When Talley isn’t trying to seize the ball from unsuspecting offenses, he has a calm, friendly demeanor. He described his off-the-field personality as easygoing and said he’s usually up for talking to anyone.
He’s also a conscientious student aspiring to become a physical therapist or athletic trainer.
That studious mindset translates to the football field, but his friendliness is replaced with a focus on disrupting plays. Talley said he looks up to former Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling, and like the Cowboys’ savvy defenders, Talley has a aptitude for deceiving opponents.
“At safety, he’s super-smooth and sneaky,” Barnard said. “He’s really good at disguise.”
Talley strives to take those skills to the next level. He said he is hoping to play college football, and gaining notice from recruiters isn’t his only personal goal as a senior.
Talley said he wants to strengthen bonds with more of his peers, including young defenders Tan Booth, Keaton Mason, Jackson Holland and Jagger Coulson.
It takes a team to pull off defensive trickery.
“Coming in, I knew my set group from my grade,” Talley said. “But (with) three years in the locker room and kind of (being able to) grow and get closer to more people, it will be fun.”
