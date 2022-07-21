Daniel Heflin logged on to Facebook Messenger and shot his shot.
Using five sentences, Heflin, working in the Texas Tech University athletics department, messaged Jacie Hoyt, an assistant women’s basketball coach at Kansas State, trying his best to explain why they should meet up sometime.
His pitch seemed solid enough.
It was July 24, 2016, long before Hoyt saddled up as Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball coach, when Heflin pointed out they were both Wichita State graduates working in college athletics and had many mutual friends. He even dropped current OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg’s name for credibility.
At the time, Heflin worked with Weiberg in the TTU athletic department and knew Weiberg had worked at Kansas State with Hoyt.
Hoyt never replied to the message – from her future husband.
She still doesn’t know exactly why she never replied.
“I don’t know,” Hoyt said. “I just was at a different place in my life. I just was really focused on my job at K-State at the time and I just … Yeah, I don’t really know why I didn’t.
“Just wasn’t feeling it at the time.”
Heflin would have been unrealistic thinking he would end up marrying Hoyt two years later. Now, at OSU with Hoyt as coach and Heflin as associate AD of development, they are reunited with Weiberg, the man who originally helped connect them.
But in 2016, staring back at his own message whenever he opened Facebook, Heflin had work left to do. Fortunately, he was hopeful and sincere.
He waited a couple months to follow up. Working in the Big 12, he and Hoyt occasionally crossed paths and finally met at a Kansas City soccer game.
Heflin was picking up a suit from someone on the Kansas City hiring committee that had just hired Hoyt as the women’s basketball coach. Heflin asked if he could get introduced to the new coach.
“I’ll never forget these words,” Heflin said. “He goes, “‘Oh, she’ll never go for you.’”
She went for him.
It was more than mutual friends that brought Heflin and Hoyt together. They share their Christian faith and are both fiercely competitive. They talked every day for a while, Heflin in Lubbock and Hoyt in Kansas City.
Hoyt, about to embark on her first season as head coach, had a lot on her plate. She questioned if she had additional effort to keep up a long-distance relationship and suggested a break. For one week, she and Heflin wouldn’t talk and would see if they still wanted to be together.
Three days into the break, the University of Kansas offered Heflin a position in the athletic department unprompted. It was an unposted position Heflin didn’t expect to get. He dialed Hoyt for his first call.
She sent him to voicemail. It hadn’t been a week.
“I had to make him work for it,” Hoyt said.
Eventually, Hoyt picked up the phone and got the news Heflin was moving to Kansas, where they could see each other in person. They married in 2018, and Heflin shared on the news on Twitter using the same “RingTeam” hashtag Hoyt uses today when she lands a recruit.
Yep, that’s what happens when a coach marries a member of an athletic department.
In his press conference introducing Hoyt as the new Cowgirl basketball coach, Weiberg mentioned the time they both worked at Kansas State. He said he couldn’t remember any specific conversations they had but remembers how he felt after interacting with her.
“She makes you feel great, and that your day is going to be great when you’ve had that interaction with her,” Weiberg said. “That just always stuck out to me, and probably is a reason why I’ve followed her path and followed her career.”
Hoyt’s introduction as head coach of the Cowgirl basketball team began with her walking to the podium in Gallagher-Iba Arena wearing a bright orange suit. She was flanked by Weiberg and Heflin, both sporting equally vibrant orange ties.
The scene would have been impossible to predict in July 2016 when Heflin fired up Facebook.
But there they were, the three players in his direct message: a TTU athletic department employee, a K-State coach and an OSU associate athletic director all united in orange.
“Whenever I sometimes question things, I think about what brought us together and ultimately brought us here,” Heflin said. “We’re blessed.”
