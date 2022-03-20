Thirteen days after the announcement of Jim Littell’s departure, Oklahoma State has filled its women’s basketball coaching vacancy.
Jacie Hoyt has been selected as the Cowgirls’ coach, OSU declared in a press release Sunday afternoon. Hoyt, 34, arrives from Kansas City, where she spent five seasons elevating the women’s basketball program as head coach.
In 2020, she guided the Roos to their first Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship and received WAC Coach of the Year recognition. Most recently, at the end of the 2021-22 season, the Roos secured a nonconference postseason tournament berth for the first time in 10 years.
With the addition of Hoyt, OSU will have a woman as the head coach of one of its 14 athletic programs. Previously, all of the athletic department’s head coaches were men.
OSU will introduce Hoyt in a public press conference on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Her official appointment is contingent upon board approval.
“There are a million reasons to be excited about Oklahoma State,” Hoyt said in the press release. “First and foremost, it’s the people and the leadership there. Everyone I’ve had conversations with at OSU aligns with the beliefs and characteristics that lead to success. It’s the community as well. OSU has a fan base that supports the program and we are passionate about giving them something to (be) proud of.”
After OSU announced longtime coach Littell and the athletic department had “mutually agreed” to part ways, athletic director Chad Weiberg stated his intentions to “immediately” begin searching for Littell’s successor. On Saturday, Ben Hutchens of The O’Colly identified Hoyt as a “strong candidate,” citing information from sources close to the Cowgirls.
“When we started the search for the next head coach of OSU Cowgirl Basketball, we were looking for a program builder, someone with high integrity and energy, a role model for our student-athletes and a recruiter with experience attracting Big 12 caliber players,” Weiberg said in the press release. “We believe we have found that in Jacie and I look forward to our players and fans getting to know her.”
Hoyt, like Littell, is from Kansas. Her mother, Shelly, is an accomplished Kansas high school coach. Hoyt played high school basketball at Hoxie, Kansas, before competing for Wichita State from 2006-09.
At Kansas City, she had an 81-65 overall record and a 48-31 record in the WAC and Summit League. Hoyt’s overall winning percentage was 55.5, an improvement from her six predecessors who had a collective winning percentage of 35.6.
Hoyt also has Big 12 ties. Before leading Kansas City, she was an assistant coach on Jeff Mittie’s Kansas State staff for three years.
“Jacie understands the coaching world because she has been in it her entire life,” Mittie said in the press release. “What I saw in her as an assistant was someone who was extremely motivated and highly organized. She had a great plan in recruiting and had the work ethic and skill to execute it.
“It didn’t surprise me at all to see her have success at Kansas City because she is creative and intentional in what she does. Jacie brings a lot to the table. I’m happy for her and her family. She’s a great addition to Oklahoma State and to the Big 12.”
