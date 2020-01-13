Chuba Hubbard is back for one more year.
The Oklahoma State redshirt sophomore running back announced he’s returning in 2020 in a social media video minutes ago.
That came about two hours after Hubbard posted “5 p.m.” on Twitter. His decision to return to OSU or go to the NFL has been weighing on the minds of OSU faithful for weeks.
Life is good 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/EIIpkJoAgl— Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) January 13, 2020
Hubbard’s announcement came on the same day Kasey Dunn was named as the new offensive coordinator. It also comes shortly after junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace announced his return to OSU for his senior season.
Last month, Hubbard earned a spot on the 2019 Walter Camp All-America first team. It marked the third-straight year and the fourth out of five that an OSU player has earned Walter Camp All-America accolades.
Hubbard was the first OSU running back to earn the honor since Kendall Hunter in 2010 and is the sixth OSU running back to earn the honor, joining Bob Fenimore (1945), Terry Miller (1977), Ernest Anderson (1982), Barry Sanders (1988) and Hunter.
Hubbard ended his season with 328 carries for 2,094 yards (average of 6.4 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 23 passes for 198 yards during the 2020 season.
He became the second Cowboy ever to cross the 2,000-yard plateau, following Barry Sanders’ 1988 Heisman Trophy winning season.
Hubbard was voted as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year by the league's coaches. He leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in nearly every statistical rushing category, including rushing yards, rushing yards per game, all-purpose yards, all-purpose yards per game, yards after contact (via Pro Football Focus) and more.
As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Hubbard began to make a name for himself late in the season while starter Justice Hill remained out with an injury. He rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the final four games.
In his final game that year, Hubbard carried the ball 18 times for 145 yards against Missouri in a 38-33 Liberty Bowl victory. He finished the season with 766 yards, despite limited action in the first nine games.
