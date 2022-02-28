OKLAHOMA CITY – LaDarion Lockett has won national titles in youth wrestling, but even he was a bit overwhelmed in the moment of wrestling in the state finals at Jim Norick on Saturday.
“I was a little bit nervous being just a freshman, so was having to shake off those nerves, but I got it done,” said the Stillwater High freshman who lost just one match all season.
But it was largely because of the moment, and the knowledge of what it could mean.
The list of four-time state champions in Oklahoma is an exclusive group – the 44th across all classifications was crowned Saturday night – and if Lockett was going to join that list, he would have to win the first one.
And after shaking off the nerves, he did just that.
After beating a senior and a junior to reach the championship match at 145 pounds, Lockett – who won a U15 Greco and freestyle Cadet national championships last spring – managed to score the only takedown of the match against Edmond North sophomore Layton Schneider to secure a 3-1 decision.
“I’ve been working for this, it’s been my goal for a while,” Lockett said. “So it’s all just gone to plan, trying to follow after Cael (Hughes).”
And even though he had just put himself on the path of potentially being a four-time state champion, he was critical of his performance in the final.
“I think I could have scored more points than I did in the finals match – and even in the semifinals,” Lockett said.
Fortunately for the freshman, he has somebody in his own wrestling room that is blazing the same path that he can lean on.
Cael Hughes, one of the top juniors in the country, moved one step closer to becoming the first Pioneer to win four state titles since Chris Perry accomplished the feat from 2006-09.
Hughes won his third state title, doing so at his third different weight for Stillwater. He won the 106-pound title as a freshman, then at 120 last year.
His latest title was at 126 pounds.
However, this season might have been the most challenging to date as there was a cloud of uncertainty surrounding his season after being diagnosed with a fracture of the L5 vertebrae shortly after competing for a spot on the World Cadet Team.
“It’s kind of some mixed emotions because I started the season where I really didn’t know if I was gonna even have a season with being out with that injury,” said Hughes, who committed to Oklahoma State at the start of the season. “So it’s awesome to be able to overcome that, get back in the room and get to wrestling and ultimately accomplish my goal of winning another state title.
“And it’s cool looking forward. I know I still have that four-state titles hope that I can work towards.”
But he told the News Press back in the fall that he was using time away from the mat to work on other aspects of his game – including being more of a leader in the room.
And that’s what he wants to continue to do with Lockett in knowing that the Stillwater freshman could be following in his footsteps as a four-time state champ.
“He’s getting into the room and drilling with him, talking to him,” Hughes said. “It’s cool to have a guy following you up that has the same experience, the same goals and accomplishments that you have – you can get a lot of work done in the room.”
While it may be just one state title for Lockett thus far, and Hughes still has to win one more to bring an end to a 13-year drought of four-time state champions for Stillwater, the elder Pioneer believes that it won’t be as long between historically impressive runs within the program with the freshman behind him.
“If there’s anybody else that’s gonna do it, he’s the guy to do it,” Hughes said of Lockett being on the path for four state titles. “He’s a talented guy. He wrestles hard, he works hard every day.”
