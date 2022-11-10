Oklahoma State wideout Langston Anderson was headed toward the bus when Mike Gundy tried to cheer him up.
In the aftermath of their 37-16 loss at Kansas in Week 9, the Cowboys weren’t planning on sticking around Lawrence for too long. With hanging heads, Gundy and Co. wanted to board the buses and start their trek back to Stillwater – quickly.
But the 18th-year coach didn’t want Anderson to go too fast.
“‘Hey, look, be careful walking to the bus,’” Gundy told the redshirt junior. “‘Cause if we can keep you healthy – you made a few plays for us – it’d be nice to have you next week.”
The Pokes’ loss to the Jayhawks served as Anderson’s first meaningful action in nearly two full seasons after breaking the same foot in 2020 and 2021. He couldn’t help but take what Gundy was giving.
“I don’t blame him,” Anderson said. “(I broke it) last year in pregame, like, when does that ever happen?”
Never, really. A freak accident of sorts is almost unheard of.
Anderson had a lot to look forward to ahead of the 2021 season. He had worked his way back from a broken foot the year prior. He had earned his spot as a starting receiver. He was ready to get to work.
He knew something wasn’t right in warmups before the Cowboys’ season opener against Missouri State. What he didn’t know is that his season would be over before it ever started.
“I run one more fade, I catch it. All I did was walk, felt something pop. But my adrenaline was going, and I’m like, ‘It’s not that bad,’” Anderson said. “Five minutes later, it started to hurt real bad, and I was like, ‘All right, this is not like a regular twist.’”
Anderson later found out that he broke the same foot he had just recovered from, meaning he was going to enter this season as a fourth-year player who had previously appeared in only three games.
His absence last year made room for then-freshmen wideouts Bryson Green and Jaden Bray to make their mark, with Green showing out to the tune of 12 catches for 139 yards receiving and two touchdowns and Bray tallying 13 catches for 250 yards and two scores.
As the transfer portal runs rampant during the offseason nowadays, it would’ve been easy for Anderson to transfer after the program’s youth stepped up. He could’ve moved on.
He didn’t, though. and neither did the coaches.
“It means a lot. I mean, the coaches just – they have a lot of new freshmen coming in, a (few) playmakers, and they still believed in me,” Anderson said. “It’s a blessing to have that support from them. and my teammates, too.”
Anderson also considered dropping football altogether. There were dark days through back-to-back season-ending injuries, and the doubt started to creep in.
“There was times throughout the year where you’re just like, ‘Man, two years back-to-back, this gonna happen again? When will my foot get right?’” Anderson said.
But in the hours leading up to Gundy’s heartfelt jab, Anderson answered every question and slammed the door on any uncertainties he had.
He appeared in two games during the nonconference portion of the Cowboys’ schedule, but nothing came of those. Against Kansas, however, he showed what the program’s been without for the better part of his four years in Stillwater. He showed the player he can be when healthy.
A 13-yard catch on OSU’s second drive marked his first reception since 2019. And he eventually finished with three catches for 61 yards.
“That’s what we brought him here for,” Gundy said. “It’s the first time we’ve gotten that out of him. … He’s been healthy and made a few plays. It was nice.”
Anderson was a key target for true freshman quarterback Garret Rangel, who started against the Jayhawks in place of an injured Spencer Sanders. It wasn’t anything different for the two, though.
While Anderson has been working his way back up the ranks, and while Rangel has been settling into his first year with the program, the duo has spent plenty of time practicing with each other on the same unit.
“Man, it just goes back to this summer during fall camp and spring ball,” Anderson said. “We just been doing this for a minute, so it just felt like secondhand nature.”
Anderson is hoping his Week 9 performance isn’t an outlier. He wants to routinely make plays on Saturdays. He wants to be a difference-maker for the Cowboys. That’s what he came to Stillwater to be, and that’s what he wants to be for the remainder of his time here.
After staying the course on a road to recovery that grew bumpier and bumpier, Anderson is now on the straightaway. And he’s not planning on slowing down anytime soon.
“I stick through it, and I’m thankful for the coaching staff and the players for just sticking with me,” Anderson said. “Now, I’m healthy, and it’s good to be back out there and give my best.”
