The Oklahoma State football team might need a new second-string quarterback.
Sophomore quarterback Shane Illingworth has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Monday.
Illingworth, a 6-foot-6 pro-style passer from Norco, California, spent most of the past season backing up Spencer Sanders. Because Sanders was in COVID-19 protocol, Illingworth started in the Cowboys’ opener against Missouri State, completing 22 of 40 pass attempts for 315 yards and one touchdown while throwing one interception.
He also stepped in for Sanders partway through OSU’s blowout home victory against Kansas and entered the Fiesta Bowl for a snap after Sanders’ helmet was knocked off. Throughout his sophomore season, Illingworth went 22 for 40 with 385 passing yards and three touchdowns.
As a freshman, Illingworth competed in four games, completing 41 of 70 pass attempts for 554 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Without Illingworth, the Cowboys’ options at quarterback – in addition to Sanders as the starter – would include class of 2022 signee Garret Rangel and walk-ons Gunnar Gundy and Peyton Thompson.
