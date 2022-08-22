Jaylen Warren surprised Kasey Dunn.
As the Oklahoma State football team’s offensive coordinator, Dunn had seen glimpses of Warren’s potential in practice. Warren, a transfer from Utah State, could bounce off tackles and muscle ahead for a few extra yards. But when he competed on Boise State’s blue turf, he showed his coaches something they didn’t realize he could do.
Warren spotted a gap, barreled into it and accelerated for a 75-yard touchdown that put the Cowboys on the scoreboard.
“We don’t do a lot of live work (in practice), so we didn’t see the pop of 75 yards anywhere leading up to that moment,” Dunn said. “It was great to see that burst.”
Now, Dunn is designing his offensive schemes without Warren, who is taking handoffs from former OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason games. Head coach Mike Gundy didn’t gloss over the challenges of losing a speedster who led the Cowboys with 1,216 rushing yards while adding 225 receiving yards, mostly on screen passes from Spencer Sanders.
“The replacement issue is Jaylen Warren, because he was a really good player for us,” Gundy said. “... He made a lot of yards when there wasn’t really yards sometimes.”
Warren might be irreplaceable, but the Cowboys are figuring out the strengths of their run game. Each running back has a unique style, and anyone could wow the coaches with a sudden highlight as Warren did in Boise – though Dunn said a moment like Warren’s breakout is rare.
Dominic Richardson, a junior who played at Bishop McGuinness High in Oklahoma City, described the versatility within the group of rushers.
“We have speed in the room, we have physicality in the room, we have patient runners in the room,” Richardson said. “It’s just all a mix, for sure.”
With the most experience, Richardson is the projected first-string running back. As a sophomore, Richardson backed up Warren, adding 239 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries.
Unlike Warren, who zipped around defenders, Richardson tends to clash with them one on one. His tenacious run-through-you approach traces back to his high school days.
“I just have that mentality that if I hit you first, you’re gonna go down first, and you’re gonna feel it first,” Richardson said. “I’ve also got the speed as well. I can go around you for sure, but if I catch you off guard, I’d rather just power through you.”
Although fans, coaches and teammates are familiar with Richardson’s trademark rushing style, his veteran status doesn’t automatically etch his name atop the depth chart. Dunn said no one has a secure job. Regardless of Richardson’s number of carries, he will need plenty of backup at a position that endures the viciousness of constant tackles.
“That position gets hit, I’ve said it a million times, more than any position, and so we’re gonna need them all,” Gundy said. “Every year, we need three backs, and the year that one guy carries it 23 times a game and we don’t have to use the others unless we want to – I don’t see that happening in the future.
“Even as good as Jaylen was last year, there was times we didn’t have Jaylen, so we’re gonna need them all.”
One promising backup is Jaden Nixon, a redshirt freshman from Lone Star High in Dallas. Dunn said Nixon has “wiggle” and characterized him as “twitchy.” Although Nixon’s opportunities were limited during his redshirt season, he showed his elusiveness when he broke away for a 63-yard touchdown against TCU, using a crafty spin move to dance out of a defender’s reach and into the end zone.
Zach Middleton, a redshirt sophomore from Bishop Kelley High in Tulsa, also briefly appeared in the TCU game. Middleton missed a week of fall camp because of head injury protocols, but he has returned and is doing well, Gundy said.
Additionally, true freshmen could factor into OSU’s game on the ground. Ollie Gordon, a freshman from Euless Trinity High in Fort Worth, brings size to the running back room – he is listed on the roster at 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds.
As Richardson prepares for his larger role, he takes time to work with Gordon and other young teammates. The run game is a heavy load to carry, and the Cowboys are striving to activate it early in the season to avoid repeating last year’s nonconference struggles, when they rushed for only 54 and 140 yards in their first two games before Warren hit his stride in the third.
To ensure the running backs are ready, Richardson said he is maintaining his approach from spring ball.
“It’s the same thing pretty much, just teaching the younger guys how to pass protect, be a physical runner,” Richardson said. “Make sure we finish our plays after the play – if the whistle’s blowing, finish like 10 yards down – and just being the guy who stands out on the field, pretty much, and not getting tired and staying focused and just make sure we locked in at different times.”
