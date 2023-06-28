Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton has known Eric Dailey Jr., one of five incoming freshmen in the Cowboys’ top-10 recruiting class, since before he was even born.
Before he was even thought of, really.
It doesn’t have anything to do with some bizarre family relation. Boynton hasn’t necessarily been recruiting Dailey since he was an infant, either. The OSU coach was in the right place at the right time.
“When I was a player at South Carolina, she was working there on the women’s staff,” Boynton recollected about Dailey’s mom, Shell, previously the head coach of San Antonio’s WNBA team and TCU. “A few years after I got to school, Eric was born.”
And Dailey’s dad, Eric Sr., would visit in the summertime when he wasn’t playing basketball overseas. Boynton remembers being an underclassman with the Gamecocks and having an up-close look at Eric Sr. playing against alumni and others while he was in town.
“I’ve got really strong ties to the family. I have unbelievable respect for the way they’ve gone about raising him,” Boynton said. “He’s, obviously, a kid who’s worked himself into being a really good basketball player.”
Fast forward nearly two decades later, Dailey is now in his third consecutive summer with the USA Basketball, this time repping Team USA at the 2023 U19 FIBA World Cup.
And Boynton, who’s navigated the program through a roster rebuild in the summer leading up to his seventh season at the helm, is alongside a familiar face again. The two spent June 2022 together with the USA U18 team in Tijuana, Mexico.
“We’re just enjoying the time together and just really getting to know each other and having fun with new players, playing with the best of the best and against the best of the best,” Dailey said Monday afternoon. “It’s been a fun ride so far. We’ve already won two games, and we know we’ve got a long road ahead of us to get to the gold medal.”
That was less than 48 hours ahead of the USA’s 92-69 win over China in the Round of 16 on Wednesday morning. Dailey was dominant throughout the first three games of the international event, always seeming in control while displaying a high basketball IQ.
In the Americans’ latest outing, the 6-foot-8 forward dropped 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. Before then, Dailey opened his fourth time representing USA Basketball – twice with a 3-on-3 team and now two in five-on-five – with 12 points and a couple of boards against Madagascar.
He followed that with 11 points, five boards and two blocks against Slovenia. And he ended group play with a 10 points, five rebounds and another pair of blocks in a 52-point triumph over Lebanon
Heading into the quarterfinals, a matchup with Japan on Friday, Dailey has posted averages of 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17 minutes a game.
“I was a kid that didn’t get much notoriety or much exposure as a young high school player. To play on the biggest stage for your country, it just means a lot,” Dailey said. “I just took it in as, like, ‘Every time I’m out here, just play like your last game. … Each time I put on this jersey, it brings joy to me.”
Regardless of their prior relationship, it was never guaranteed that Boynton was going to lure Dailey to Stillwater. There was quite a market for the No. 56 player in ESPN’s Class of 2023 rankings.
Dailey eventually picked the Pokes over Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and even a visit from Kentucky’s John Calipari in November. He visited OSU less than two months after, committed in January and signed in mid-April.
And, yes, the prior relationship – one discovered a handful of years ago and developed last summer when Boynton was an assistant for the USA U18 team – helped.
“I chose Oklahoma State because of Coach,” Dailey said. “I see how he did other guys before me, and I feel like he has what I need, and the school has what I need. It’s just a good opportunity for me to advance myself as a player and a person.”
Dailey officially moved to Stillwater in May, roughly a month earlier than everybody else. He, unlike the other four incoming freshmen, didn’t have to hang around his hometown for graduation. He did that a year ago when he graduated high school in Bradenton, Florida, before spending this past winter at IMG Academy.
It wasn’t a big adjustment, he said. But there aren’t any beaches in Oklahoma, not like the ones he’s used to having right down the road in the Sunshine State. That – something he says a place like this, somewhere with “not many distractions” – allowed him to focus. And that’s what he needed.
It’s no secret that a lot will be asked of Dailey this winter. Those are the expectations that come with being one of the country’s top prospects. Those are the expectations that come with an invite to the Nike Hoop Summit. Those are the expectations that he’s set for himself.
He’s looking – planning – to exceed all of them.
“I know if I keep working,” he said, “it’s only gonna be up from there.”
