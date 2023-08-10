An ongoing investigation into unlawful sports wagering activities from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation found its way to the Oklahoma State football program on Thursday afternoon.
Arland Bruce IV, an incoming transfer wide receiver, was a part of a group of Iowa football players – former Hawkeye, in Bruce’s case – formally charged with tampering with records, the DCI said in a release.
“These charges stem from an extensive investigation by the DCI,” Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith said via release. “The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring a thorough and fair process.”
Tampering with records is an aggravated misdemeanor, the DCI said, carrying potential penalties ranging from a deferred judgment to a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a fine ranging from $855 to $8,540.
A complaint filed by Smith’s office alleges Bruce bet on 12 Iowa games during his two seasons with the Hawkeyes, completing 132 wagers totaling $4,342.
Those games, found through filings from Mitch Fick of Iowa’s News Now, were 2021 meetings with Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue, Nebraska, Michigan and Kentucky. The other six games were from last season: South Dakota State, Rutgers, Michigan, Northwestern, Nebraska, Kentucky (he had left Iowa already).
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound junior chose the Cowboys in January over offers from Tulane and Fresno State. He reeled in 44 catches for 396 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games during his two years at Iowa.
The NCAA’s rules state that an athlete who places bets on his or her team in any sport faces permanent loss of eligibility. At the end of its release, the DCI issued a reminder that criminal chargers are “merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
The News Press reached out to OSU athletics, and received the following response:
“We are aware, and are continuing to gather information,” an OSU athletics spokesperson stated in an email. “We are not to the point of being able to comment, yet.”
