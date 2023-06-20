Javon Small had his pick of the litter upon entering the transfer portal in mid-March.
After spending his first two seasons at East Carolina, the dynamic guard could’ve chosen just about anywhere to scribe the next chapter of his collegiate career. Ohio State was in the mix. Oklahoma was too. And so was Oklahoma State.
But only one OSU landed the former three-star recruit – a four-star in 247Sports’ portal rankings and the No. 86 transfer in The Athletic’s – and it was the Cowboys.
“The coaching staff, that’s No. 1. They were a big part of my recruitment and why I came here,” Small told News Press when asked why he’s now in Stillwater. “But the other thing is, I’ve seen the talent that’s coming in. Everybody on the team can shoot the ball, and with me being a good playmaker – if I have a lot of shooters around me – that just makes my job easier.”
Small spent a little more than a month in the portal before picking the Pokes. He was scheduled to visit all of Columbus, Norman and Stillwater prior to making a decision. Then he canceled on the Buckeyes and carried out the final two legs of the tour.
The Cowboys have something that the Sooners don’t, though. At least that’s how Small sees it.
Mike Boynton, on the heels of his sixth season at the helm of OSU – a disappointing, injury-filled campaign that came to a close on the Pokes’ home floor in the third round of NIT – knew not everybody on the roster was going to stick around.
That’s the reality of the always-present transfer portal. That’s also the reality of bringing in a top-10 recruiting class, a group of five incoming freshmen that helped Small land in America’s brightest orange.
“I just know the freshman class coming in,” Small said. “Justin (McBride), he’s 6-7, 6-8 and a really good shooter. Eric (Dailey Jr.), he’s a really big four, along with (Jamyron) Keller, another good guard. And just the rest of them, I saw that with the class coming in, if I was to pitch in and help, we can be something special.”
Six Cowboys entered their name into the portal this offseason, most impacting the frontcourt. But when it comes to the backcourt, one of the biggest blows was Avery Anderson III, who transferred to TCU after missing the latter half of 2022-23 with a wrist injury that required surgery.
Boynton, on multiple occasions, said Anderson was one of the best on-ball defenders in the country. On the other end of the floor, Anderson, around long enough to play alongside Cade Cunningham, was a rim-attacking guard who could dish it out.
There was a void, even with John-Michael Wright announcing April 4 that he’d return to Stillwater for his final year of college hoops. Small filled it when he became OSU’s first incoming transfer later that month.
“We’re really looking forward to having Javon in a Cowboy uniform,” Boynton said in a release when Small officially signed. “His ability to create shots for himself and others addresses an area where we need improvement. He is fearless and selfless.
“His family, especially his mom, Jovanna, has really helped develop a high-level competitor and someone with great desire to win.”
Small didn’t see the floor much in his freshman year at East Carolina, playing limited minutes in 16 games. But he wouldn’t be where he is now, and he wouldn’t have been a coveted portal pickup, if it weren’t for what he showcased this past winter.
As a sophomore, Small averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists while hitting 39.7 percent of his shots from the field, including 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Pirates were afloat in the early parts of the season and were 10-8 when Small was sidelined for the remainder of the year with a knee injury.
Before then, he notched 100 assists – more in 18 games than any OSU player had all of last season.
“You’ll be seeing some incredible passes, a lot of shots made,” Small said. “I’m just a good person, good teammate to be around. But, most importantly, a good person.”
As of June 12, having just wrapped up coaching a session at Mike Boynton Basketball Camp, Small had only been in Stillwater for a handful of days.
In the short time between arriving and that morning, he had already met the people he’ll be around during his final two seasons of eligibility. Boynton hosted a teamwide pool party. Bryce Thompson had dished out his food recommendations. Jarius Hicklen, a fellow incoming transfer from North Florida, had served as his kid-coaching counterpart in the hours before then.
All of it made apparent that Small was exactly where he should be, where he will be for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a really good environment. It’s closer together, so everybody gets to know each other,” Small said. “My teammates, I like vibing with all of them. Coaches, everybody is great. It’s just a good environment and a great place to be around.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
