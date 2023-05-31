OKLAHOMA CITY – Kenny Gajewski wasted little time letting everyone know that Oklahoma State softball means business entering the program’s fourth consecutive Women’s College World Series.
Prior to the No. 6 Cowgirls’ matchup with No. 3 Florida State on Thursday (6 p.m., ESPN), the eighth-year coach sat in a room on the bottom floor of USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium to preview the weekend ahead.
“Obviously, excited to be back here for the fourth year in a row. This team is in a really good place,” Gajewski opened with on Wednesday afternoon. “Looking forward to tomorrow night at 6. That’s all this team is focused on. I expect we’ll play well.”
And sure, the words expressed his confidence. But not so much as the ones he uttered not long after – 1 minute and 48 seconds, to be exact.
He and All-American pitcher Kelly Maxwell, sitting two seats to Gajewski’s right, were asked how their previous trips to the sport’s biggest stage will help them this time around. Maxwell expressed her gratitude for getting back to this point. Gajewski did, too.
And then he said the words. Those words.
“Honestly,” he said, “it just feels like another road trip.”
The Cowgirls (46-14) won’t face much unfamiliarity when they take the diamond against the Seminoles (55-9). The two met in Stillwater during the early parts of March for a three-game series, which OSU won by taking the latter two after dropping the first.
Florida State ravaged through the remainder of the regular season en route to the ACC title. The Seminoles enter Thursday having won 21 of their previous 22, including a pair of triumphs over No. 14 Georgia to make it back to OKC.
The Pokes make the hour trip south riding the coattails of a five-game winning streak, one that seldom seemed likely after dropping 11 of 13 ahead of the postseason. OSU hasn’t lost since, blowing through Regionals before sweeping Oregon in Super Regionals.
It’d be easy to assume things have changed for both programs, and some have. But Gajewski doesn’t see any drastic differences.
“Know them well. They know us well,” he said. “I’ve watched some video, and I just want to turn it off. I feel like I already know what they are and who they are.”
The history between the Cowgirls and Seminoles is deeper than some regular-season series that just so happened to be a preview of what was to come nearly three months later. Gajewski’s first three years as a coach were as an assistant at Florida, and he hasn’t been able to evade his former in-state rival since.
That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It hasn’t always been, anyway. In fact, OSU’s dominant run started with a trip to the Sunshine State in 2019 for the Tallahassee Super Regional.
The Cowgirls returned to Stillwater with the program’s first trip to the WCWS in eight years, fending off the Seminoles the season after they won their first national title.
“Looking back on my time here, that’s probably been my best memory so far,” said Cowgirls center fielder Chyenne Factor, who was then a freshman. “Just being able to come out of that and see where we’ve gone from there, I think it’s cool.”
FSU responded by ending OSU’s season in 2021, preventing the Cowgirls from returning to the pinnacle by beating them in an elimination game of that year’s WCWS.
Factor, alongside Gajewski, has been through all of the trials and tribulations that have come with the back-and-forth battle between the two programs over the past handful of years. So has Maxwell.
Rachel Becker hasn’t, though
Becker, OSU’s All-American second baseman, spent her first four seasons at Purdue. She was one of the country’s best at her position from the onset, but the Boilermakers never made the postseason.
Sitting next to Maxwell, Factor and Gajewski – in some ways sticking out like a sore thumb while in others settling into where she’s always aspired to be – was a moment that was the culmination of the few days leading up to then, an experience Becker could only describe as “amazing.”
“I can’t think of a better way for me to kind of finish off my college career,” she said
In the aftermath of the Cowgirls’ sweep of Oregon, Gajewski let it be known that everyone should get to experience the WCWS once in their life. There isn’t anything, he said that day, like walking down the steps, onto that field and feeling that crowd.
For Becker, that meant uprooting a storied collegiate career and moving 12 hours away from home to the middle of Oklahoma. For Factor and Maxwell, that meant being cornerstones in the Cowgirls’ ascension back toward the top of the sport.
For Gajewski, that meant being the architect behind it all. And the way it feels – once again, standing on the doorstep of the program’s first national title – hasn’t changed a single bit.
“It doesn’t get old,” Gajewski said. “I don’t want it to stop.”
