PONCA CITY — Gage Gundy couldn’t help but look. He had no choice.
Pacing the sideline in the final moments of Stillwater’s matchup with Deer Creek in the Class 6A-II semifinals on Friday evening, the Pioneers senior quarterback knew what was coming. He just didn’t know how it’d end.
“Praying to God that we can pick the ball off or knock it down,” Gundy said.
Once holding a 30-0 lead, the Pioneers had one play to save their season. And the Antlers had one play to prolong theirs.
With 3.2 seconds remaining, and with Stillwater leading 33-28, Deer Creek sophomore quarterback Grady Armstrong took the snap, dropped back and launched the ball 49 yards to the end zone at Sullins Stadium.
Those handful of seconds it hung in the air had Stillwater senior defensive back Garhett Reese thinking one thing and one thing only.
“Catch the ball. Catch the ball. Catch the ball,” Reese said.
And he did, effectively slamming the door shut on Deer Creek’s comeback attempt to send Stillwater to the Class 6A-II title game for the first time since 2019.
“I mean, the game was on the line,” Reese said. “So it had to be done.”
“It feels good,” Pioneers coach Tucker Barnard said after the 5-point win. “This is what everybody dreams of, is a chance to play for the championship.”
Slow starts have been something the Pioneers (12-0) have tried to avoid throughout the season, but that wasn’t the case against the Antlers (10-2). In fact, it was one of the fastest starts Stillwater has had all season, and it was perhaps the fastest start Barnard and Co. could’ve imagined.
On the second play from scrimmage, Pioneers senior running back Noah Roberts sliced through the Antlers defense for a 69-yard touchdown. Then Deer Creek fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and a Stillwater recovery started the drive on the Antlers 21.
And on the first play of that possession, Gundy connected with junior wideout Talon Kendrick for a touchdown.
The Pioneers still weren’t done.
On the next drive, Gundy found junior wide receiver Heston Thompson for a 72-yard score. The two struck again on the following possession from 3 yards out.
Less than five minutes after kickoff, Stillwater led 27-0. The Pioneers scored three touchdowns on their first four offensive plays of the game.
“We were running a lot of plays that we were working on all week in practice,” said Gundy, who was 13 of 19 for 161 yards and three scores. “It was working really well. After that, I think we got kind of conservative and just kind of tried to get through the game instead of keep on winning it.”
The Pioneers held the advantage until the waning seconds of the first half, when Kendrick – filling in for starting kicker Corbin Grant – nailed a field goal from 25 yards out to give Stillwater a 30-0 lead at the break.
Deer Creek had only mustered 59 yards of offense up to that point, and it seemed as if Stillwater’s first-half dominance was going to carry over into the final two quarters.
It didn’t.
Behind Adamson, the Antlers started to mount a comeback by flipping the script on everything the first 30 minutes were.
After scoring their first touchdown of the game, a 20-yard scamper into the end zone from Adamson after breaking two tackles in the backfield, the Antlers successfully converted an onside-kick attempt. All of the momentum that Stillwater once possessed had swung to the opposite sideline.
Deer Creek scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, and that’s what put them in position to pull off a comeback fit for a game of such magnitude.
‘There’s no bad teams left. Everybody’s good,” Barnard said. “It’s not like people are gonna quit, you know what I mean? Just because we’ve got ’em down, they’re not gonna stop playing. They’re too good of a program, too good of a staff, too good of players over there.”
The triumph places the Pioneers where they’ve envisioned they’d be all season long. They’ll face Choctaw (11-1) in the Class 6A-II title game at 1 p.m. next Friday on the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus.
Choctaw beat Muskogee 45-20 to punch their ticket to the final game of the season, and they’ll enter the contest on the heels of 11-straight wins. The Yellowjackets’ lone loss was a 4-point defeat courtesy of Del City in Week 1.
Barnard doesn’t know what next week will bring. But he knew exactly what to expect from Choctaw in the aftermath of the nerve-racking ending he just endured.
“Great team, great program, great quarterback,” Barnard said. “It ought to be entertaining, if nothing else. Bring your popcorn.”
