Far from her home state of California, Kassidy De Lapp has built a network of supporters in Stillwater during four years on the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team.
Her teammates have constantly uplifted her. She’s formed familylike bonds with OSU employees and community members. De Lapp constantly draws motivation from the people around her, and when the Cowgirls faced their biggest rival, she had an additional reason to pour her heart into everything she did.
For the first time since an exhibition matchup during her freshman year, De Lapp’s original supporters – her parents – were able to attend a game in Gallagher-Iba Arena, celebrating with her on Senior Night. Although De Lapp’s contributions were evident across the stat sheet, the Cowgirls fell short of a Bedlam upset as Oklahoma escaped with a 79-76 victory on Wednesday night. With two seconds left, junior point guard Micah Dennis made an inbound pass to junior guard Lauren Fields, whose potential 3-point equalizer hit the rim but didn’t fall.
It was a heartbreaker of a final home game for a team that has dealt with losing streaks and COVID-related challenges throughout the season. In the postgame press conference, OSU coach Jim Littell said both teams deserved to win. The Cowgirls and the No. 19 Sooners traded punches, exchanging momentum with runs, and senior center De Lapp fueled her team in multiple ways.
She scored a season-high 18 points and added nine rebounds, matching the season best she set against TCU. De Lapp also recorded four steals, four assists and one block – and her family watched as she put an exclamation point on her career at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“It meant everything to me,” De Lapp said. “...It reminds me of high school, of them coaching me and everything that they’ve taught me, and I just love them with all my heart. It was a game full of passion for me.”
De Lapp and the Cowgirls (8-18 overall, 3-14 Big 12 Conference) chipped away at the Sooners’ early advantage to turn the tide late in the first half. OU led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter, but OSU capped the second quarter with a 12-1 run to pull ahead 42-36 just before halftime.
When the third quarter started, the Cowgirls lost their spark, but they settled in again to cut OU’s lead to 60-57 after surrendering a 10-0 run. The game took a bizarre turn as a scoreboard malfunction caused a slight delay heading into the fourth quarter – at one point, the screen showed the Cowgirls leading 158-60.
The technical issue was resolved, and OSU kept pushing. With 1:39 left, De Lapp’s jumper narrowed OU’s lead to 77-74, and Dennis’ layup made it a one-point game as 13 seconds remained. The Sooners (23-6, 12-5) had possession, so sophomore guard Lexy Keys, who finished with a game-high 20 points, had to foul and give OSU another chance.
That sent senior guard Taylor Robertson to the free-throw line, and she made both shots. Robertson and Skylar Vann, a sophomore from Edmond, propelled the Sooners to a victory with 19 points each.
After Robertson’s free throws, Keys attempted a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and out of bounds. The Cowgirls had one more possession, but it ended in the miss from Fields, who had 15 points.
This has been a theme of OSU’s season: continuing to compete in the face of adversity. De Lapp, along with senior forward Brittany Reeves and fifth-year forward Abbie Winchester, have provided seasoned leadership on a team continually searching for elusive wins.
“Sometimes, it’s how you handle adversity that defines you,” Littell said. “It’s easy when you’re winning a lot of games, and it’s a lot of fun when you win a lot of games, and we’ve had some hard times this year. … But our kids keep coming back and wanting to get better.”
Although the Cowgirls’ home schedule is done, they have one regular-season game left: a road matchup against Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday. As her college career winds down, De Lapp takes all aspects of it, the tough times and the triumphs, and embraces them as part of her story.
“Looking back, it’s just those highs and those lows and getting through it,” De Lapp said. “Good coaching, good playing and bad playing, everything. It’s been an amazing experience, and I think I’ve always said this, but just the history of GIA and stepping into that gym every single day to practice, to play for four years, has been such a humbling experience knowing everything that everybody did before you and everybody that will come after you.
“It’s a one in a million kind of experience, so to be able to be a part of that and just really soak it in is very cool.”
