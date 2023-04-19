Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.