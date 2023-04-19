It was shaping up to be just another Wednesday afternoon in Division II football for Bryan Nardo.
A little more than two months removed from the conclusion of his first season as the defensive coordinator at Gannon University, Nardo was in a mid-January recruiting meeting about an upcoming official visit.
And then the phone rang.
“I got a phone call from a Stillwater, Oklahoma, number and decided to answer it,” Nardo recalled. “Most of the time, it’s a telemarketer. Glad I answered that call.”
On the other end of the call? Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy.
In the aftermath of his 18th year at the helm of the Cowboys, Gundy needed a defensive coordinator for the second season in a row. Roughly 48 hours prior to Gundy picking up the phone, former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason announced he was taking a sabbatical following his first year in Stillwater.
Quickly, Gundy’s search to fill the void with a revamped defensive scheme led him to Nardo, who switched his philosophy to a 3-3-5 toward the end of an eight-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Emporia State (Division II).
The two talked for about 20 minutes that day, Nardo remembers. And, upon hanging up, he reentered the room and began telling Gannon head coach Erik Raeburn what had just happened.
“We kind of laughed about it. I said, ‘This is either something really cool or just a really elaborate prank,’” he said. “When my plane ticket actually came through and had my name on it, I was like, ‘Well, if it’s a prank, that’s a pretty expensive one for the people doing it.’”
Ten days later, Nardo was tabbed as the guy.
He doesn’t remember much of the in-between. It started with the call and progressed with a flight into Oklahoma City, one that required Nardo to leave his home in Erie, Pennsylvania, at 4 a.m. in order to board in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ahead of the Cowboys’ getting spring camp underway in March, Gundy said he figured the two would talk for a couple of hours. The obligatory getting-to-know-each-other thing to see if the pieces fit together.
They went for a lot longer than that in a conversation that effectively ended Gundy’s hunt and didn’t have Nardo back home until 3 a.m.
“It was a blur,” Nardo said. “It was a lot of fun. It was six hours of talking football. I think I had one cup of water – that was it. It just kept going. It was a lot of fun.”
Standing in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center on Monday afternoon, Nardo and the Cowboys had just completed their first practice in the final week of spring camp. He was speaking to a swarm of reporters for the first time since being announced as the hire on Jan. 24.
And he wasn’t more than two minutes and a couple of questions in before being interrupted.
A conglomerate of offensive players, one partly led by running back Jaden Nixon, started to heckle him by continuously shouting his name. The stir fluttered in and out for the next 20 seconds, and when it eventually died off, he redirected his attention to where it was in the first place.
“I talk to them too, right?” he said through a laugh. “They’re good kids. It’s fun to be around good kids.”
It would’ve been easy for Nardo to arrive in Stillwater and not worry about anything other than installing a defensive scheme that OSU hasn’t presented in Gundy’s first 18 seasons. Of course, it was a priority. He showed up, and the rest of the staff was set to report two days later, so he was in his office from 5:30 a.m. to about 10 p.m.
But that wasn’t his only priority.
He’s a people person. He cares for people. He wants his players to know that, wants them to feel that. and that became a point of emphasis throughout the spring, culminating with Nixon and Co. taking their playful jabs.
“If a player doesn’t know you care about them, they won’t care what you know. It’s the oldest thing people talk about, and sometimes I think we miss that as coaches,” Nardo said. “And if I fall as a coach, if someone thinks I’m a bad coach or that I’m dumb, then fine. If my players don’t think I care about them, then shame on me.”
That’s something that’s echoed throughout his scheme as much as it is his words. One of the reasons he switched to a 3-3-5, he said, was because of dropping two games that Emporia State shouldn’t have in 2017. He wanted to find an approach that negated the Hornets’ youthful, inexperienced roster.
And he found one that injected as much confidence into his players as his father, Perry, constantly has – and still does – into him with a simple message: It’s cool to be you.
“We tell our players that you don’t have to do anything special to be elite. It’s cool to be you. Who you are is good enough,” Nardo said. “So, if you have to change who you are for someone to like you, you’re not gonna put yourself in a very good situation.”
Nardo’s Cowboys-branded outfit from Monday – a pair of black shorts, a black hoodie and a black hat, all of which sported one form or another of the program’s logo – would suggest he has put himself right where he needs to be.
That means he hasn’t changed who he is. And he won’t, either.
“It has been very life-changing in the sense of what it means for my family and what it means for my boys and our future,” Nardo said about the whole process. “Outside of that, it’s been the exact same job that I’ve always done.”
