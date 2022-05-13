OKLAHOMA CITY – Morgan Day had no trouble maintaining energy during her lengthy stretch of spare time in the bottom of the first inning.
Day, the Oklahoma State softball team’s starter against Texas, didn’t need to practice throwing to keep her arm fresh while she waited to return to the circle for the top of the second. Instead, she gained an extra dose of pep from simply observing her surroundings.
The bizarre first inning featured two replay reviews, two runs and one Texas coach’s flippant reaction to an ejection. Although the Big 12 tournament semifinal matchup was far from ordinary, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski noticed the Cowgirls reviving their old ways as they defeated the Longhorns, 6-1, to secure a spot in the championship game.
“I just thought we were just kind of back to normal,” Gajweski said.
The Cowgirls’ success sprouted out of the wild first inning. It started when OSU left fielder Chelsea Alexander was caught in a pickle between third base and home plate in the bottom of the first. Texas catcher Mary Iakopo tagged Alexander near home for what could have been the second out, but the call was overturned upon video review. Umpires ruled Iakopo was obstructing Alexander’s path, so the Cowgirls (40-12) claimed a 1-0 lead.
The confusion intensified when OSU third baseman Sydney Pennington lined out to center field, scoring Chyenne Factor. At first, the run was negated when the Longhorns doubled up Miranda Elish on an apparent force play after she didn’t tag up at second.
Another review followed. Sally Walker, the Big 12 softball umpire coordinator, told a pool reporter what happened.
“The umpire did not see whether the run had scored or not,” Walker said. “Then when they came out and Oklahoma State wanted the run to score, then that’s why we went to review.
“...They didn’t see when she crossed the plate, and whether that occurred before the out at second base. That’s something we have to be sure of, and it’s also a reviewable call, so no need to try to speculate. We’ll just go get it taken care of.”
The umpires determined Factor had scored, granting a 2-0 lead to the Cowgirls, but Texas coach Mike White began to protest. First, White said it was a force play, per Walker. Although Walker confirmed “it’s a force play, per se,” she explained that didn’t matter because Factor scored before the second out of the double play.
Then, she said, White wanted a review to determine if Factor vacated third base early, which was a “non-reviewable call.”
“Credit our kids for playing hard and running hard,” Gajewski said. “But it was wacky. It was wild.”
Pandemonium ensued at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. White mockingly clapped at the third-base umpire and got ejected. A section of Cowgirl supporters roared behind the third baseline, and OU fans celebrated alongside their in-state rivals, flashing horns-down gestures from the bleachers.
White made a statement with a different gesture – he bid adieu to the umpires by giving them a middle finger.
As Day surveyed her environment and listened to the rowdy crowd, she couldn’t help but chuckle and grin.
“I think that got perceived the wrong way, maybe by the other side,” Day said. “I got a few looks and a few comments, but I was just having fun with it.
“...I think Coach G said it right; I think that things got called how they should have been. and although it didn’t go in their favor, as the team that it did go in your favor, you gotta take advantage of that. So it was fun.”
After the first-inning chaos, Day and the Cowgirl defense cruised through a 1-2-3 second inning. Day (10-4), an Illinois State transfer, earned the win in her sixth complete game of the season. She threw only one strikeout, retiring Jordyn Whitaker swinging to seal the victory. Day didn’t need more than that – excluding Mia Scott’s solo home run in the fourth inning, Day and the Cowgirls allowed no one to cross home plate.
She also surrendered no walks, something Gajewski identified as the reason for her win.
“Keeping it simple, I think, is the key,” Day said.
OSU’s offense went back to basics, too. The Cowgirls continued to rely on small ball and racked up 10 hits. Senior center fielder Factor led OSU with two RBIs, going 2 for 4 at the plate.
Every replay helped the Cowgirls. The game included four video reviews, all going in OSU’s favor. Gajewski said he hadn’t considered how the game would have unfolded if the replay feature didn’t exist – this is the first season of video reviews in college softball – but he figures the Cowgirls probably would have won 4-1.
“If I was Mike White, I’d be pissed, to be honest,” Gajewski said. “But the umpires got it right, to be honest.”
After the game, White released a statement apologizing for his actions, saying he made a “rash decision.”
“Out of frustration I did something while leaving the field of play that I regret, and I hope that my apology will be accepted for my uncharacteristic indiscretion,” White said. “I know that I have embarrassed the University of Texas, the Texas softball program and my athletic director Chris Del Conte, who have placed trust in me to lead this team in an honorable way.”
While White and the Longhorns (38-17-1) head back to Austin without a trophy, the Cowgirls have a chance to win the Big 12 tournament title, but they’ll have to topple a juggernaut. OSU will face top-seeded Oklahoma, the regular-season conference champion, at 2 p.m. Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
“I think it’s going to be crazy here,” Gajewski said. “...There’s no reason that the fans of both these schools shouldn’t buy every single seat.”
