LAWRENCE, Kan. — Oklahoma State defensive back Jabbar Muhammad didn’t have all the answers at that moment.
But he was sure of one thing in the aftermath of the No. 18 Cowboys’ 37-16 loss to Kansas on Saturday afternoon at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
“I hate the feeling,” Muhammad said. “Like, I hate losing.”
On the heels of a 48-0 loss to Kansas State, the Cowboys were provided an opportunity to bounce back against the Jayhawks. But instead, they helped the Jayhawks become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
The 21-point defeat gave OSU (6-3, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) back-to-back losses for the first time since 2019. It ended the Cowboys’ 12-game win streak against the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12), and it served as Kansas’ first win over a ranked opponent in its past 44 tries.
“It’s real tough, especially just because of the standard we have for ourselves,” Muhammad said. “Two losses in a row like this, it’s not our standard.”
Perhaps the standard was out of reach against Kansas, though.
The Cowboys have fought through a laundry list of an injury report during the past few weeks, but they haven’t had to go without their top playmaker in fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Sanders left the loss to the Wildcats in the fourth quarter after aggravating a lingering shoulder injury, so Cowboys coach Mike Gundy elected to start true freshman Garret Rangel in his place.
But Rangel showed his inexperience early, throwing an interception on the game’s opening drive. After Kansas capitalized on the mistake with a touchdown on its first possession, Rangel made another mishap.
Trying to connect with wideout Bryson Green down the sideline, Rangel missed the mark and was intercepted for the second time in his first five passes.
“I think he’s gonna be a great player here for us,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “That was a tough start for him.”
Rangel finished the game 27 of 40 for 304 yards and two touchdowns. And he eventually threw a third interception, but the contest was long over by that point in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.
It was never the plan for Rangel to throw that many passes in his first start, but that’s exactly what he had to do given an early deficit and a run game that’s struggled to find its footing in conference play.
The Cowboys averaged 3.2 yards per carry for 111 yards on 35 attempts against the Jayhawks, marking their second-lowest rushing total of the season.
“I would bet there’s a few carries in there, and that was the intention with having a younger guy at quarterback,” Dunn said. “You get behind, and it’s hard to just say that we’re gonna run the football and get back in it.”
Rangel’s first collegiate touchdown, an 8-yard strike to fellow true freshman wideout Stephon Johnson Jr., gave OSU a sign of hope. At that point, with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Cowboys only trailed 14-7.
Then the Pokes went scoreless until a field goal toward the end of the third quarter.
Kansas ran all over the Cowboys, jumping out to and building on their lead with a rushing attack that posted a season-best 351 of the Jayhawks’ 554 yards of offense.
Jayhawks sophomore running back Devin Neal showcased the best performance of his career, gashing OSU for 229 yards and a score on 32 carries. He was also a threat in the passing game, reeling in six catches for 110 yards.
“It’s gonna be extremely difficult to perform well as a team and play when you give up those kind of rushing yards,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said.
The struggles are in part due to a depleted defensive line – which lost Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford during the contest – combined with an uncharacteristic number of missed tackles.
But Gundy doesn’t think it was for a lack of trying.
“I didn’t see effort problems,” Gundy said. “It almost looked like we just weren’t fundamentally good at wrapping guys up. … When you get guys in space like that, you’ve gotta be able to get ’em down.”
For the second week in a row, the Cowboys will return to Stillwater without a win in hand. And just how they had an opportunity to get back on track against Kansas, they’ll turn their attention to a Week 10 matchup against Iowa State.
Gundy is hoping his players respond against the Cyclones. And he knows that won’t be possible if the Cowboys don’t get back and get right to work.
“There really is no other alternative,” Gundy said. “It’s the only way.”
