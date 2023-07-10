The Baltimore Orioles have decided to promote top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because there had been no announcement about the move.
Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft, is now the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 19-year-old shortstop has hit .331 with seven home runs, 51 RBIs and 20 stolen bases this season with Class A Delmarva and Aberdeen.
MASN first reported the move, hours before the start of this year’s draft. Holliday, a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, is part of Baltimore’s impressive group of position-player prospects.
The Orioles recently brought up infielder Jordan Westburg and outfielder Colton Cowser to the majors to bolster a team that has a solid lead for the American League’s top wild card. Catcher Adley Rutschman – the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft – is an All-Star this year for Baltimore.
The Bowie Baysox, which play in Bowie, Maryland, are due to return to action – following the all-star break – with a weekend home series against the Akron RubberDucks beginning Friday.
The Baysox have utilized three prospects at shortstop this summer with none of them batting above .240 – with the top producer at the plate being Joseph Rose, who was undrafted prospect who signed with the Orioles system this offseason.
Anthony Servido, a third-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2020 draft, has been given the most opportunities on the roster with 47 games played but is hitting just .218 with 73 strikeouts to just 17 base on balls.
Jackson Holliday played in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday. He struck out in his only plate appearance as one of three shortstop prospects to see action for the American League Futures squad.
