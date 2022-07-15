Matt Holliday avoids focusing on the comparisons.
In 1998, Matt’s athletic future hinged on a choice. He could stay in his hometown to compete on Oklahoma State’s football and baseball teams, or he could forgo his college career and take a leap into professional baseball. Matt picked the pros, and it worked – he spent about 14 years in the major leagues, winning the 2011 World Series as a St. Louis Cardinal and collecting seven All-Star honors and four Silver Slugger awards.
Twenty-four years after Matt’s life-changing decision, his eldest son also has options of playing for OSU or agreeing to MLB Draft terms, but Matt isn’t describing Jackson’s situation as a mirror of his own.
“I’m just trying to help him make his own decision independent of anything that I’ve ever been through,” Matt said. “He’s his own person and own player, so you really look at it like, my story’s over, as far as baseball goes in playing. I just really want to help him make the best decision that he wants to do.”
On Sunday, the Hollidays will watch from their home as the 2022 MLB Draft begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Jackson, the nationally acclaimed shortstop from Stillwater High, is widely projected as a top-five pick. Some mock drafts predict he will go No. 1 to the Baltimore Orioles. Others have the Arizona Diamondbacks picking him second or the Texas Rangers selecting him third.
Regardless of his landing spot, the opportunity would be difficult for anyone to pass up, though OSU signee Jackson hasn’t confirmed what he will do. Many precocious high school baseball players have to make this choice between college or the pros, but Jackson’s perspective is unusual.
Growing up, he’s had a behind-the-scenes viewpoint of both lifestyles. MLB clubhouses are familiar settings, but so are the dugouts at O’Brate Stadium. St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is a family friend, and Jackson fraternizes with OSU baseball players Aidan Meola and Zach Ehrhard, whose connections with him trace back to travel ball.
Although the Cowboys have bonded with the young shortstop, they – like his father – respect Jackson’s vision for his future instead of overwhelming him with opinions.
“They just leave it up to me,” Jackson said. “I think that they all want what’s best.”
In his family, Jackson has seen the benefits of both paths. Matt followed his major-league career with a return to Stillwater, becoming a volunteer assistant coach for the Cowboys in July 2019. Jackson’s uncle, Josh Holliday, has led OSU’s baseball team for a decade, and Jackson’s grandfather, Tom Holliday, was the Cowboys’ head coach when Josh established himself as a three-time All-Big 12 player in the late 1990s.
Josh Holliday has an elaborate, informative presentation for recruits who are drafted out of high school, using a suitcase full of fake money to illustrate how quickly a minor-league player can roll through a signing bonus and providing case studies of college players who achieved MLB success. In the spring, Jackson smiled and said he knows about the presentation, but Josh didn’t need to use it on him.
Although Jackson is aware of the benefits of college, his father’s career also showed him how rare talent can lead someone on a fast track into the big leagues.
“He has a pretty wide scope of the baseball landscape,” Matt said. “And so I think that that’s beneficial in helping him and his mind make a decision on what’s best for him. … He’s got a pretty full visual of what his next decision will look like.”
Jackson said he has “two plan A’s.” Hearing his name called in the MLB Draft will be a dream come true. If he has doubts about the draft’s results, then the Cowboys will welcome him.
The paths are carved out for him, and Matt said he expected Jackson to reach this point. Matt, a seventh-round pick in 1998, split time in high school between two sports, but Jackson didn’t follow his dad as a quarterback, instead concentrating on baseball.
At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Jackson has devoted himself to weight training to elevate his game and his draft potential.
“I always knew … that when his strength matched up with his skill, that he would have a really good chance of doing some of the things that he’s had a chance to do,” Matt said.
Although Matt regards Jackson’s career and decisions as separate from his own, the former MLB star draws upon his experiences when offering life advice to Jackson and middle son Ethan, who just finished his freshman season at Stillwater.
For Matt, those teaching moments are bigger than baseball.
They’re a key component of parenting.
“As a dad of boys that are trying to be good men and trying to be good baseball players, I think that that’s something that we talk about every day,” Matt said, “is the things that you wish you had known or wished you’d have maybe done better or maybe worked (out) differently or pitfalls that are ahead.
“In general, that’s something that I talk about with the boys a lot, and (I) hope that I can maybe have them understand things that I didn’t know when I was coming up or things that helped me in my career that (have) served me well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.