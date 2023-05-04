Less than a month after Oklahoma State men's basketball had its frontcourt depleted, Mike Boynton turned to the transfer portal to help replenish it. After all, that was always the plan.
The Cowboys have landed former Jacksonville University forward Mike Marsh, who shared via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that he's headed to Stillwater with one more year of eligibility remaining.
“Mike brings a physical interior presence that can immediately impact next year's team," Boynton said in a release. "His experience will add great value to our group. His ability to score in the post and defend with physicality will be welcomed."
Marsh, at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, averaged 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds this past season while hitting 55.2 percent of his shots. He played in 22 games for the Dolphins in 2022-23 – with 14 starts – and missed time during the middle of the season with a shoulder injury.
He was a crucial piece to the puzzle during his two-year stint at Jacksonville. Before that, he attended USC Salkehatchie as a freshman and spent his sophomore season at Dodge City Community College.
Marsh is figured to have an immediate impact for the Cowboys following their portal departures of Kalib Boone (UNLV), Tyreek Smith (SMU) and Moussa Cisse (TBD).
Boynton and Co. were looking for another big man to supplement Brandon Garrison, a five-star center and McDonald's All-American who's signed his National Letter of Intent in November.
And in Marsh, they found just that.
“There’ll be an older big guy here. I don’t know who,” Boynton said during his exit interview in the middle of March. “It may be one of the guys coming back. It may be somebody we recruit out of the portal that’ll be pushing (Garrison) around from a couple of weeks in June and July.”
