Former Oklahoma State volunteer assistant Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares is returning to Stillwater as the assistant coach for head coach Chris Young’s Cowgirl tennis program it was announced today.
“I am thrilled to bring Jaime back to Oklahoma State and to our program. He had a big impact during the 2017 season and I have seen him continue to grow as a coach ever since,” Young said. “He is a dynamic recruiter and brings great knowledge and energy to the court on a daily basis, which is important as we help each player develop and maximize their potential.”
“This is a very important season for our program and I am thankful to have Jaime assisting me as we strive for championships.”
A native of Albacete, Spain, Sanchez-Cañamares previously worked with the Cowgirl program in 2017.
“I am grateful to be part of Oklahoma State University and incredibly excited to work together with Chris Young again. To have the chance to support him, establish his vision for the program and continue the success is something very special,” Sanchez-Cañamares said.
“I can’t wait to get things started and feel the tremendous tennis environment at the Greenwood Tennis Center. My family and I are extremely happy to come back home!”
Sanchez-Cañamares spent the 2018-19 campaign as the assistant coach for the Nebraska women's tennis program after working in 2017-18 as an assistant at Florida State.
While in Tallahassee, Sanchez-Cañamares helped the Seminoles to a 21-9 mark and a run to the NCAA Elite Eight, the first in program history.
As the volunteer assistant for OSU, Sanchez-Cañamares helped guide the Cowgirls to a 22-5 mark, a Big 12 title and a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight.
As a player, Sanchez-Cañamares competed at Fresno Pacific, Oklahoma Christian and Embry-Riddle, compiling a singles record of 70-14 and a doubles mark of 70-24. A four-time NAIA All-American, he helped Fresno Pacific and Oklahoma Christian to NAIA national titles in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
Additionally, he helped Embry-Riddle to national runner-up showings in 2014 and 2015.
Following college, Sanchez-Cañamares worked for Saviano High Performance Tennis as a private developmental coach for both professionals and some of the top junior players around the world, including Sloane Stephens, Eugenie Bouchard and Amanda Anisimova.
Sanchez-Cañamares earned his degree in business administration from Embry-Riddle in 2015, graduating summa cum laude while finishing with a 4.0 GPA.He and his wife, Veronica, have one daughter, Emily, and are expecting their second child in October.
