OKLAHOMA CITY – Jaken Weedn has been preparing for the moment his whole life.
The years of early morning shooting ran through his head as he stood at the free-throw line with a state championship on the line for the Glencoe boys’ basketball team.
“That’s what you practice in the driveway when you’re 6 or 7 years old,” Weedn said. “That’s what you work for your whole life, and then to get to do it was a dream come true.”
The son of Glencoe head coach Jeff Weedn, Jaken stepped up with his team trailing by a point against Roff with a one-and-one situation set up after the Panthers’ full-court defense managed to force a turnover. Jordon Beaver, who scored a game-high 14 points, got his third steal of the game in the final seconds. Then Jaken knocked down both free throws – neither attempt even touching iron – and a failed heave by Roff sent the gold ball back to Glencoe for the first time since 2015.
“I’m so proud of him. So proud,” the GHS coach said following the 46-45 final. “He didn’t spend a lot of time in the driveway, it was spent in the gym, ever since he was in the first grade. … That’s all he knows. It’s a way of life for him, and that’s what prepared him for that moment.”
There is just something about the family aspect of boys' basketball at Glencoe.
The last time the program won a state title, it was also a father-son scenario – with Lazenby and sons Ty (who is now an assistant coach for the Panthers) and Trey marking the third-straight championship for the Panthers.
Jeff had son Jaken swoosh the game-winning points – which brought his output to 13 points in the contest – along with Jaxton Weedn, who scored three points for the Panthers, and younger son Jaren, who serves as an assistant coach for Glencoe. It was Jaren – with tears in his eyes – who picked up the coach’s plaque being presented to Jeff for the team’s state title.
“My boys sat in these white chairs for many years, watching other kids come out to dogpile after winning a state championship and it’s everything that a coach dreams of,” said Jeff, whose nephew Nathan Cullen is also an assistant coach. “But it’s also everything that a dad dreams of, for sure, to be able to do it with your sons. And all credit goes to them, because they’re the ones that get in the gym and put in the work and make things happen.”
The entire game was dramatic for Glencoe.
The Panthers started off slow, scoring just two points – on a pair of free throws by Jaken – and found themselves down 7-2 after the first quarter.
According to the Glencoe coach, the struggles out of the gate were due to a decision he made heading into the state title game against the top-ranked team in Class B.
“A smarter coach wouldn’t have come out in a 2-3 zone and get behind by almost 10,” Jeff said. “We decided we needed to play the way we played all season, get going uptempo and things happened in the press and that’s they way we want to play.
“I was really disappointed in myself in that first quarter and the kids, I’m proud of them for hooking it up and bringing us back to get that halftime lead. We just played our game from that point forward.”
And so Glencoe turned back to its foundation.
A full-court press in the second quarter sparked its offense – while suffocating the Roff offense.
The Panthers were able to mount a halftime lead, 19-16, thanks to a 12-point scoring advantage heading into the break.
However, Roff came out of the half with a few opportunities against the press that flipped the lead back to the Tigers, up 33-32 heading into the final quarter. And they built on it in the first half of the fourth, getting ahead by as much as seven in the final minutes of regulation.
But Glencoe got going again down the stretch, outscoring Roff 11-5 to set up Jaken for his fateful free throws.
“With all the seniors on the team who have never been to a state tournament before and to get them a championship, it’s unbelievable,” Jaken said. “… I didn’t think it would ever happen. We’ve all worked our whole lives for it, and it finally happened.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.