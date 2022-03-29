Jason Taylor II took the good-natured ribbing in stride when his former teammates returned to Stillwater for their Pro Day last week.
With the departure of multi-year starters Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tre Sterling, who are now trying to make the dreams of a professional football career a reality, Taylor has become the elder statesman in the backend of the Oklahoma State defense.
“Before the Pro Day, the guys, like Devin (Harper) and all those guys, came in here messing with me, telling me I’m the vet – ‘Look at the vet!’,” Taylor said. “It’s great.”
Fortunately for him, he learned from those players who are now turning pro.
And it is not just Harvell-Peel or Sterling that Taylor has learned from, but also linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper – who were called upon last season to be the leaders in the heart of historic defensive season at Oklahoma State.
“I think I just tried to learn from our leaders last year, like Malcolm Rodriguez, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Devin Harper,” Taylor said. “Just trying to do what they did and emulate what they did as a leader, while adding my style to it this year.”
But the transition to full-time starter won’t be a complete shock for the Carl Albert product.
When Sterling went down with an injury early in the season, Taylor was thrust into the starting after having spent much of his Cowboy career working mostly on special teams.
By season’s end, he started in the final 13 games of the season with this biggest impact coming in what is widely regarded as the biggest regular season game for Oklahoma State each year – Bedlam. Against the hated Sooners, Taylor recorded a season-high eight tackles – which included a half a sack – in the win over No. 5-ranked Oklahoma.
“I think the name of the game is experience,” Taylor said. “We’ve seen so many things that you can carry and takee on to the next year – it’s always great. So I think that’s what I can bring to this defense this year.”
It is not solely experience on the field though that Taylor is hoping to use to help maintain the level of defense the Cowboys had a year ago.
Beyond the leadership aspect he learned from the former players, he also said the greatest attribute players like Harvell-Peel and Sterling instilled on him is the preparations leading into a game.
“Film study, for Tre and Kolby that was a big thing for them,” Taylor said. “They always were in there, and not necessarily watching plays to get tendencies, just watching football, watching plays and getting a feel for the teams.
“I was always just watching for tendencies and things that I could pick up on, but sometimes they just go in there and just roll through plays just watching – like you were watching a game at home.”
Taylor wasn’t the only Cowboy safety who saw an increased role down the stretch last season and who is now expected to play a more prominent role this upcoming season.
The most notable is Wake Forest transfer Trey Rucker, who played in all 14 games – though most of his time on the field was on special teams. Sean Michael Flanagan is another who got an opportunity during Sterling’s absence, with most of action still being on special teams like Rucker – and having also played in all 14 games.
While Taylor had spent much of the past few seasons leaning on the likes of Harvell-Peel and Sterling even beyond the gridiron, the Oklahoma State veteran has already began to bring those younger defensive backs into the fold – just as he had the opportunity to do the past few years with the starters in the secondary.
Taylor said the secondary is already growing close off the field with gatherings, with some of the more popular ventures being sports video games – though they have also ventured into the realm of the popular first-person battle royale games like Fortnite and Call of Duty’s WarZone.
“We bowl, but we also get on a game together,” said Taylor, who proclaimed himself to be the best at Madden and NBA2K. “We do a lot of things. We all go to one apartment and hang out, so I think that this is already a great start for this group to be really close.”
Perhaps its that growth in relationships away from the practice field that has led the defensive backs to be in a place Taylor didn’t expect after just one week into spring practice.
“It’s a brand new feel. We hadn’t played together for many years before last year, but this year we are already moving way farther than I thought we’d be,” Taylor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.