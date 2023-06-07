On the heels of a season that concluded with a trip to the Class 6A state tournament, the Stillwater High baseball program will conduct a coaching search for the first time in a decade.
Jimmy Harris, who’s led the Pioneers since being hired in July 2013, recently submitted his resignation to the Board of Education of the Stillwater Public School District, the News Press has learned.
It’s expected to be on the agenda – and approved – during one of the board’s two meetings on June 13, one being a special meeting and the proceeding being regularly scheduled.
The move paves the way for Harris to take over at Class 2A powerhouse Dale, which announced the addition of the veteran coach via Facebook on Wednesday morning.
The Pioneers had a total record of 250-97 (.720) in Harris’ 10-year stint at the helm of the program. They never missed the postseason, either, except for COVID-19 halting the 2020 campaign a mere seven games in.
Harris’ impact in Stillwater was immediately felt during his first season in 2014, which ended with the Pioneers’ first state title since 1957. They made the state semifinals in 2016, got that far again in 2019 and ended their 2023 postseason run in the quarterfinals.
This past season was the program’s winningest since 2016. The Pioneers finished with a final record of 29-11, the most wins since posting 30 seven years ago. Aside from the COVID season, it also marked their fewest losses since 2017.
At Dale, Harris will be taking the reins of a Pirates team that’s captured seven Class 2A titles since the turn of the century, including one the same year Stillwater won it all in 2014. That means the Pioneers will be without Harris’ son, Jackson, an up-and-coming infielder who started at third base as a freshman.
The Pirates were annual contenders in Class 2A under the direction of Eddie Jeffcoat, who Hallie Hart of The Oklahoman initially reported was leaving Dale to take over at Silo. Jeffcoat led the Pirates to a pair of state titles in fall baseball, defeating Silo both times (2018, 2021).
For Harris, making the move provides an opportunity to coach more baseball, thus, more time with his son on the diamond over the next few years.
And for the Dale, it gives the Pirates a seasoned leader who’s navigated teams through the trials and tribulations of high school baseball – and to the pinnacle of the sport during a storied tenure only an hour down the road.
Multiple messages left with Harris and Stillwater High athletics director Brian Warwick were not returned by press time.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Stillwater High athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.