Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.