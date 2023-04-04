The first domino in the Cowboys' offseason plans has officially fallen.
John-Michael Wright plans to use his additional year of eligibility to return to the Oklahoma State men's basketball program, he told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Tuesday morning, a report that News Press has since confirmed.
Wright, a playmaking guard from Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent his first three seasons of college hoops at High Point before heading to Stillwater via the transfer portal last offseason.
This past season, Wright started every one of the Cowboys' 36 games, averaged 9.8 points while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc and took on various roles for Mike Boynton's squad, from playmaker to primary ball handler to an off-ball scoring threat.
In the aftermath of OSU's season-ending loss to eventual champion North Texas in the NIT quarterfinals, Wright said he wasn't sure what his future had in store. He wanted to finish the season competing for the NIT title in Las Vegas, he said, while he would've loved to compete in the NCAA Tournament.
That wasn't how his first season in bright orange came to a close, though, and it seems to be a large part of why he's returning.
"Losing definitely motivates you to come back," he said that day. "I wanted to go to March Madness – never been. That's something that I want to be able to say I've experienced in my college career. So, thankful that I still have an opportunity to do that."
Boynton, who just wrapped up his sixth year at the helm of the program, shared on March 27 that he had already held individual meetings with every player on the roster. The players' intentions, and subsequent announcements, would be made clear at a later date, Boynton said.
That time has seemingly come, and it started with Wright.
