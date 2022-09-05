Braydon Johnson could only sit on the couch and watch his teammates put together their run to the Big 12 Conference title game last year.
Sidelined with an undisclosed injury after making two catches in the season opener against Missouri State, the veteran receiver spent his time away from the program to rehab. But every Saturday in the fall of 2021, he found himself cheering for his guys from a distance.
That distance would carry over in a different form once he returned to the program for spring practice.
Wearing a “do not touch” colored jersey similar to the quarterbacks, he was distanced from contact to ensure a healthy return to the lineup this season.
And finally getting that first bit of contact in the season opener Thursday knocking a lot of rust out in one play.
“It felt great. It felt great. It’s been a long time, I missed it,” Johnson said. “It just felt great to be back out there.”
In his return, as the most seasoned receiver in the group largely consisting of underclassmen, Johnson had a heart-to-heart with his position coach, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, on the role he would take on in his return to the team.
The decision was made that the Arlington, Texas, native would get his opportunity at the most coveted spot at the position – the Z receiver that has landed many Cowboys on NFL rosters over the years.
“I kind of threw it out there before I got back, and he put his faith in me and trusted me at that position,” said Johnson, who added he played the position in high school. “Every day it just kept building, so it worked out well.”
It worked out well for all involved in the opener against Central Michigan.
The 23-year-old – who turns 24 in December – hauled in six catches on 10 targets with a game-high 133 yards, with one touchdown.
“He’s worked really hard at what he’s doing out there on the field. I mean, the guy’s been grinding, you know, and so I tip my hat to him because it was a big day for him to be able to go out there and catch the balls that he caught, make the plays that he did, and have all that hard work, you know, kind of come around for him and show up on game day,” Dunn said.
Though Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with his receiving numbers, there was one play that won’t count toward his stats but epitomize the complete role his had within the receiving room.
After Oklahoma State got an 18-yard gain from Dominic Richardson to put the Pokes near midfield with just under a minute before halftime, Spencer Sanders found Brennan Presley across the middle of the field. After Presley spun out of potential tackle, he streaked up the Central Michigan side line.
Some 30 yards downfield, there was Johnson – who said the younger receivers refer to him as the “Old Man” – blocking a defensive back to give Presley more room to run until he was driven out in the red zone. The play set up a 1-yard touchdown surge by Richardson to make it 44-15 at the half.
“That’s a role I feel like I have to take on, just being a leader,” Johnson said. “And that’s my job as a receiver, not only to catch passes but to go out there and block for my guys so they can get into the end zone, as well.”
He’s also already showing his leadership in his reaction to his performance in the opener.
While he was certainly excited to get back on the field and put up such numbers, he also doesn’t appear to be satisfied with just this one game.
“I know I’m capable of more, I know the team is capable of more,” Johnson said. “I just want to stay humble and just keep going. It’s just one W … we’ve got to come back out and go to work.”
Perhaps he gets that from his family.
After his career night, the first person he reached out to was his aunt – who he said has been a big support system his whole life, especially during his time sidelined last year.
“She’s outside waiting for me right now, in fact,” Johnson said. “I’m expecting a big smile and a big hug.”
