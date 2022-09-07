Cameron Johnson paid meticulous attention to the way Malcolm Rodriguez attacked the field during Rodriguez’s time at Oklahoma State.
The Stillwater High senior linebacker could relate to the former Cowboy who was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
As an undersized linebacker with a wrestling background himself, Johnson has tried to emulate the Wagoner native who became a hit on HBO’s Hard Knocks this fall.
“I studied what Malcolm did, studied how he played and how physical he was trying to be,” Johnson said. “He was just real physical. I look at those defensive players with a wrestling background (like Brock Martin, as well) quite a bit. I try to get some of my stuff from them.”
Johnson isn’t quite as accomplished on the mat a Rodriguez – a two-time state wrestling champion in Class 4A – but the Pioneer did have an impression postseason showing for the Class 6A state champions.
He qualified for the state tournament at 195 pounds after finishing as the regional runner-up (losing in the finals to the eventual state champion). He won two matches at the tournament with his two losses being to the silver and bronze medal winners – making his final three losses of his season being to the top three wrestlers in the state.
Now he’s turning that success on the mat into success on the gridiron.
After finding little success behind a pair of linebackers who are now at Oklahoma State – scholarship athlete Gabe Brown and walk-on Chance Clements – Johnson has already proved he is ready to help Stillwater make a push for the program’s first state title since 1967.
In the opener against Greenwood, Arkansas, Johnson was constantly around the ball.
And on the second drive of the game, he wasn’t just around the ball, he was taking the ball.
Baiting the quarterback into believing Johnson was blitzing, the senior quickly stepped back after balking toward the backfield – just in time for the QB to fire toward the flat where he thought there would be an open receiver. Instead, Johnson leaped into the air, swatting the ball and grabbing it before it hit the ground.
“He kind of had the quarterback crossed up,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “… He fooled the quarterback into thinking there was going to be a wide open guy in the flat, but he’s right there.”
The end result was a little surprising for the head coach.
It wasn’t a shock to see Johnson make the play in knocking down the ball, but instead managing to snag it out of the air.
“He can’t catch, he can’t catch at all,” Barnard joked. “We joked with him about it, but it was all in good fun.”
Barnard was pleased with what he’s seen from Johnson now that he’s been given an opportunity to showcase himself in their defense.
Johnson has brought that wrestler’s mentality – the willingness to compete with a reckless abandon – to the heart of team. It’s exactly what Barnard tries to get from his defensive players.
But for Johnson, who is used to battle against the best in the state on the wrestling mat, squaring off with linemen a little bit larger than him while getting to wear pads and a helmet make seem a bit easier.
“Wrestling has helped me a lot with football, having to get better at tackling, as well as being more physical,” Johnson said. “… I think it’s also in my determination. I don’t care who they are, I’m gonna run them over.”
The flashes Johnson showed in the season opener has carried over to the two weeks of practices the team has had leading into this week’s home game against Yukon.
While he’s been considered one of the more vocal leaders of the defense, he said that first game elevated his confidence heading into the remainder of the year ahead.
“He carries himself a little differently now,” Barnard said. “There was a level of confidence that he hasn’t shown in the past. I just watched him in practice – along with some other guys – they walk around like they expect to win every play on every down.
“Just that swagger would be the thing I really see out of him.”
