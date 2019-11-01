For nearly four years, Chris Jones has put his own playing time aside to see his team win.
It wasn’t as if Jones’ play was detrimental to the team. Rather, he has been content playing his role as his team collected wins and reached heights not done in decades.
Jones has been the backup or one of the backup running backs on the Stillwater High football team the past three years.
That changes Friday.
The SHS senior tailback will earn the first start of his career when the Pioneers travel to Putnam City for their final regular season road contest.
“As a senior, it’s been really exciting,” Jones said. “It’s kind of fun. I already know the plays and stuff, but being able to go out there knowing I’m going to start Friday night is kind of cool.”
He is excited about what he can bring to the field.
“I can pass protect and protect Gunnar (Gundy),” Jones said. “I can help him get that pocket so he can make the throws. I can get first downs and run hard.”
Jones has earned the start after years of being second string, but it’s not under the best of circumstances, and he knows it. Junior running back Qwontrel Walker, who has started since the first game of his freshman season and amassed more than 5,000 career rushing yards, is out of the lineup with an ankle injury.
Walker went down awkwardly late in the first quarter last week at Putnam City West. He didn’t return to the game, except to the sideline where he wore a walking boot. His return is expected, but not this week.
“First thought was is he going to be OK for playoffs,” Jones said. “Then, second is I have to step up and take leadership in that position.”
That’s where Jones comes in to play. He will get the chance to shine against the one-win Pirates. He’s excited about the opportunity.
“When I do get the opportunity to play, I play 110 percent,” Jones said. “I play hard to help the team win.”
Jones will be splitting carries with sophomore Mason Butler, as he did during the final three quarters last week. It’s not something he minds, because he’s grown accustomed to sharing reps, and he knows Butler is a valuable weapon for the Pioneers.
“To be honest, playing to me doesn’t really matter,” Jones said. “As long as we’re winning and having fun, and people are staying healthy, then playing time doesn’t really matter to me.”
That attitude is one reason SHS coach Tucker Barnard is happy to see Jones get the chance to shine this week, and possibly more moving forward.
“He’s just super steady,” Barnard said. “It doesn’t matter what the game is or who the opponent is, I feel like if you need three or four yards, Chris Jones can go get that for you. He is a great teammate. He doesn’t have any ego or attitude or selfishness about his role on the team. I think he’s embraced his role and the talent that Qwontrel has.
“He’s just done anything he could do to help us be successful, and that’s probably pretty hard to do because Chris is talented, too. There are probably several years, if you look back, he could be the starting tailback. We’re just in a different place right now with the ‘stars’ we have. It’s a tough gig, but he’s handled it well.”
With Jones in the backfield, Barnard is quite confident about the Pioneers’ ground game with Walker out of the lineup. He knows Butler is also talented, but Jones has played in big games and will be a reliable back moving forward.
“When you’ve got a veteran guy like Chris, who’s had a bunch of carries throughout the course of his career, you just don’t have the same kind of worries as you might with a young player,” Barnard said. “He’s got a great understanding of the offense. He does a great job in pass protection, too.
“I think he’ll have a lot of fun. Potentially, he could have a really big game. You could see him bust out a bunch of yards.”
