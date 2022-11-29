Stillwater High junior Talon Kendrick figured he’d always be a quarterback. Maybe a safety. Maybe a kicker, too. Always a quarterback, though.
After all, he had been those things for the better part of his entire football career through the end of his sophomore year of high school.
But this summer, with senior Gage Gundy set to quarterback the Pioneers offense, Stillwater football coach Tucker Barnard knew he had to find a way to have Kendrick, a playmaker, out there with the offense.
“When he got up to (varsity) – when you have talented guys in multiple places, you start trying to say, ‘Well, OK, how can I plug and play these different pieces?” Barnard said. “He was a guy that we felt like we needed on the field.”
So, Kendrick, having never played the position before, transitioned into a wide receiver.
That was only the beginning of what Barnard and Co. asked from Kendrick, who has served as Stillwater’s Swiss Army knife. He started the year as a wideout who doubled as a safety, and he’s taken on more responsibility during the course of this fall, returning to his role as the backup quarterback before taking over the Pioneers’ kicking duties.
“Honestly, I was excited to switch,” Kendrick said Tuesday evening. “Quarterback, that’s been my position my whole life, but I’ve always loved going in the backyard and running routes and catching the ball.”
Kendrick has been prolific as one of the Pioneers’ top wideouts, trailing only fellow junior wideout Heston Thompson in most receiving statistical categories. He’s compiled 569 yards and four touchdowns on 29 catches, pacing the Pioneers with an explosive 19.8 yards per reception.
He was at his best during Stillwater’s 55-7 win over Bartlesville in early October, turning four catches into 136 yards and two scores. It was one of four games with at least four receptions this season for Kendrick, who used the matchup with the Bruins to put up 51 more yards receiving than he has in any other game thus far.
“It’s really fun,” Kendrick said. “I love running and catching footballs, scoring touchdowns. It’s a lot different pace than quarterback – I’ve gotta be much more conditioned, for sure – but it’s really fun. I love it.”
During the Pioneers’ second meeting with Bartlesville in the second round of the Class 6A-II playoffs, Kendrick nailed all nine of his point-after attempts.
“It’s pretty special,” Barnard said. “It doesn’t happen that often that you have the guy that – to be able to do what we’re doing with him, I mean, that combination of size and speed and athleticism and intelligence, it’s just not normal that a guy can do that much.”
Barnard and his staff started to worry about overdoing it, so Kendrick took a step back from his role in the Pioneers secondary, especially after senior kicker Corbin Grant was injured during Stillwater’s Week 8 rout of Putnam City West.
Grant returned two weeks after sustaining his injury for the Pioneers’ meeting with Muskogee in the regular-season finale, nailing a season-long 42-yard field goal in the process.
Grant was perfect until missing a 45-yarder in the latter half of that game, nailing all six of his kicks up to that point. and he’s nearly been a sure thing on extra points this fall, connecting on 45 of 48 (94 percent).
In Grant’s absence, Kendrick is 13 of 14 on extra points and 2 of 3 on field goals. and Grant has been alongside him the whole time.
“He’s the real kicker,” Kendrick said. “I can kick, but he knows all of the technological stuff. He kind of teaches me and coaches me through it. If something’s off, he kind of tweaks me. I really appreciate him for all of that.”
The embodiment of Kendrick’s season came during the Pioneers’ 33-28 triumph against Deer Creek in the Class 6A-II semifinals.
As part of a 28-point first quarter for Stillwater, Kendrick scored the second touchdown of the game as the recipient of a 21-yard strike from senior quarterback Gage Gundy.
Then his leg was relied on three times, connecting on field goals from both 26 and 24 yards away. The third, a 37-yarder that had enough power to put the Pioneers up by 8 points with less than a minute remaining, missed wide.
Still, Kendrick rose to the occasion when needed. He was responsible for 15 points in a game that Stillwater won by 5.
“I did miss a field goal toward the end, but luckily I made two of ‘em earlier,” Kendrick said. “It definitely comes down to – at the end of the game, those extra points and field goals add up. They really matter.”
“That’s a pretty abnormal thing, man,” Barnard said. “You don’t see that stuff happen in (Class) 6A football.”
Barnard is excited to see what Kendrick does when Stillwater faces Choctaw in the Class 6A-II title game at 1 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma. It’ll be the culmination of a season of change for Kendrick, who Barnard believes has excelled in fulfilling all of the roles he’s had to this fall.
And, of course, Kendrick is eager, too. He was just a freshman the last time Stillwater met Choctaw in the semifinals two years ago, when the Yellowjackets used a game-winning field goal to end the Pioneers’ season.
He wasn’t of much use back then, but he certainly is now. and he can’t wait to be in the position he’s been yearning to be in for years when the Pioneers make their first appearance in a title game since 2019.
“Now that I’m actually playing and have an impact in the state championship, it’s huge,” Kendrick said. “I remember coming up as a seventh and eighth grader, watching our guys go to championships. It was a big deal, and it’s really cool that I get to be a part of that now and make an impact.”
