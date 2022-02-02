Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.