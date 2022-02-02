When Chase Edwards started his senior year of high school, he never imagined he would sign with a college football program.
He didn’t plan to play for Stillwater High in the fall. Although he had been a kicker before, he had no experience as a varsity starter and decided he would spend the remainder of his high school career concentrating on soccer instead.
Then the Pioneer football team needed someone to step into a starting role after one game, and Edwards’ trajectory completely changed.
Less than half a year after his varsity debut, Edwards signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Edwards proved himself as a dependable, accurate kicker, drawing attention from recruiters as Stillwater knocked off tough opponents in close games and advanced to the state semifinals.
“It just opened a lot of doors for me,” Edwards said.
Although the Wednesday ceremony in Pioneer Fieldhouse was postponed to April 13 because of winter weather, four Stillwater athletes made their college decisions official for National Signing Day. Lyric Perry, the Stillwater softball team’s home-run leader, chose to continue her career at Navarro College in Texas. Josie Leffingwell inked her NLI to play tennis at Hendrix College in Arkansas, and Chrissen Harland, a guard on the Stillwater girls’ basketball team, signed with Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
Harland, whose dad is the Stillwater YMCA director, said she has been dribbling a basketball since she was a toddler. Continuing her athletic career in college is a natural step.
“I’ve always wanted to play college (ball), and I played summer ball for years,” Harland said. “I’ve done camps and done all of the things to prepare for this, and I’m really grateful that I’ve finally reached the goal and got the opportunities I did so I could go on and play.”
Perry, an infielder, also participated in travel ball and school ball to prepare for the next level, and in the fall, she balanced responsibilities with both softball teams. As she and the Lady Pioneers made a run into the state tournament semifinals, the coaches at Navarro College were familiar faces she could spot in the crowd.
“I had been talking to them for a while, and they had just been continuing to come watch me play and just really invested in me as an athlete,” Perry said. “So I think that was one of the big things that really sold me on coming to their school. Not only is it a very good school academically, but the coaches up there, I know they're supportive people.”
For Edwards, the recruitment process was a whirlwind. After junior kicker Corbin Grant, a friend of Edwards, was injured in the season opener against Edmond Santa Fe, Edwards agreed to step in for the Pioneers. In addition to his prior experience as a junior varsity kicker, he was working with KICKNATION, an organization that develops special teams prospects across the country.
One day, during a phone conversation with his KICKNATION trainer, Edwards realized he had potential to compete on a college team.
"I just stuck to it and worked with him and just worked for it, and it all happened,” Edwards said.
Similarly, Leffingwell said she didn’t always envision herself playing tennis beyond high school. She also didn’t initially consider Hendrix College, but when she was planning a visit to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, her mom pointed out that there is another school in the same town.
She said Hendrix College was the first place she visited, and it quickly won her approval. After talking to the tennis coach and weighing her options, Leffingwell realized playing in college was something she would enjoy.
“Immediately, I was like, ‘OK, this feels comfortable,’” Leffingwell said. “I just really liked the campus. It’s a very small school. … I just really liked all the people; they were very friendly. It’s just a good community.”
Close-knit, rural communities also appeal to Harland, which is a reason she was drawn to Alva. She said she prioritized going to college in Oklahoma so she wouldn’t have to travel far from family.
In Tahlequah, Edwards has a Stillwater connection on the coaching staff. Zach Allen, the recruiting coordinator and defensive run game coordinator, was a walk-on deep snapper at Oklahoma State.
“It just seems like a really good family over there,” Edwards said. “Everyone seems close, and I'm just ready to get to work with them in the summer and winter, and I'm really excited for everything about it.”
Whether competing in college has been a lifelong dream or a sudden development, all four Stillwater High athletes expressed gratitude for their opportunities. Their NLIs represent not only the culmination of hard work, but also steps that could lead to other avenues.
“I really believe that these coaches can help me get to the Division I level and my overall goal,” Perry said. “It's just really amazing that coaches out there at the college level in general are interested in me as an athlete.”
