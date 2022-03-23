The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team will have one Boone twin on its roster next season.
Kalib Boone, a junior forward from Tulsa, has chosen to return to the Cowboys. He announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon.
“22...is here to stay!!!” Boone said in the post, referencing his jersey number.
Boone shared the news two days after his brother, Keylan, announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal. Coach Mike Boynton recruited the twins out of Tulsa Memorial High School, and they spent three seasons together as Cowboys.
As a junior, Kalib Boone averaged 5.8 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game. He had four starts but typically entered the game off the bench while sophomore Moussa Cisse was OSU’s starting post.
Cisse has also confirmed his return, so the Cowboys will continue to have height in the paint – Cisse is 7 feet tall, and Boone is 6-foot-9. Cisse and Boone ranked first and second, respectively, among all shot-blockers in the Big 12 Conference during the past season. They combined for 87 blocks.
As a sophomore, Boone racked up 48 blocks. He also had a program record single-season field-goal percentage of 64.2, surpassing Chianti Roberts’ mark of 62.5 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.