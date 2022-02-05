Keylan Boone often relies on his twin brother, Kalib.
As his sibling and teammate, Kalib looks out for Keylan. He said he sometimes has to wake Keylan up in the mornings.
Kalib grinned while labeling himself as the more “mature” twin, but he constantly depends on Keylan, too. When Kalib has struggled with self-doubt during his junior season on the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, Keylan has provided steady guidance to help his brother get out of the rut.
“Key was telling me, the other day, right after we played K-State … ‘When you get your opportunity, bro, just go be you,’” Kalib said. “‘Regardless of it’s your scoring, rebounding, just go be the KB that everybody knows,’ and I was like, ‘Great.’
“And I went to go do that today.”
As the Cowboys stormed past Oklahoma, 64-55, on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena, Kalib showed signs of renewed confidence.
OSU was clinging to a 29-28 halftime lead, and Kalib provided 12 points, all in the second half, to bolster the Cowboys’ offense as they avoided falling into their perpetual trap of a late-game collapse. With the Bedlam victory, OSU (11-11 overall, 4-6 Big 12 Conference) bounced back from a four-game losing streak.
Coach Mike Boynton said he was proud of Kalib for moving on from his challenges and also praised the rest of the team for continuing to create opportunities for him.
“He seemed to play with more joy today,” Boynton said. “There’s a major psychological component to sports.”
With limited minutes in games, Kalib, a forward from Tulsa, has grappled with uncertainty this season. He said sometimes, he was searching to identify what had gone wrong, whether it was a mental obstacle or a physical issue, to bring about this setback. Then as the Cowboys prepared for Bedlam, Kalib took his brother’s advice to heart.
Even when they're on the bench, the Boone twins infuse positive energy into their team, laughing and dancing to celebrate highlight plays. Kalib realized he had to be that version of himself on the court, and Saturday gave him extra motivation to do so.
“It’s just Bedlam,” Kalib said. “Obviously, we all love to beat every team in the Big 12.”
Then a mischievous smile spread across his face.
“When we play, it means something, but when it’s time to play little brother, it’s time to beat up little brother. … And I have so much respect for OU, but, yeah.”
Keylan also fueled the Cowboys as they crushed the Sooners (13-10, 3-7), their biggest rival. He scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers to give OSU its halftime lead. Together, the Boone twins recorded nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals, but they didn’t have to carry the game.
Sophomore guard Rondel Walker racked up a team-high 13 points, and sophomore center Moussa Cisse matched Kalib’s total of 12.
Dazzling an animated crowd with high-flying dunks, Cisse connected to the matchup’s deeper meaning. It was the Cowboys’ annual “Remember the Ten” game, a time to honor the OSU community members who died in an airplane crash on Jan. 27, 2001, and Cisse, who recently lost his mother, understood those emotions.
“I came out today, played hard for them,” Cisse said. “I played hard for my mom and tried to give it all I got, so it meant a lot to me.”
In the second half, Cisse launched an 11-0 run when he threw down an alley-oop dunk off senior guard Isaac Likekele’s assist. From there, multiple Cowboys pitched in to push past the Sooners. Junior guard Avery Anderson III used his agility for a leaping reverse layup. Kalib dished the ball to Keylan for a dunk. The Cowboys were distancing themselves from the “selfish play,” as Boynton had described it, that hindered them only one week earlier in their loss to Florida.
It was a team win, and Kalib relished the opportunity to stop overthinking and embrace his role, seeing the value in his brother's go-with-the-flow attitude.
“When your time comes, it’s your shot,” Kalib said. “Go be the person that you can be. If you can go do that, go do it, but don’t go outside your body too much and do some stuff you don’t practice. And that’s how we just took it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.