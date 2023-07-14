Keegan Thomas knew what he had to do during his senior year at Stillwater High. And he did exactly that.
Thomas, who boasts a strong argument for the best runner in the state, was named our 2022 News Press Boys Fall Sports Athlete of the Year after winning Class 6A in cross country. He didn’t stop there, though.
His dominance continued into this spring, so much so that his time as a Pioneer came to a close with another pair of state titles – and being named our 2023 News Press Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
“It’s a very grateful experience. It helps me to see that my work was – I mean, I would’ve put all of this work in even if it didn’t mean any awards, but getting awards makes me be reminded that people are actually watching,” Thomas said. “That’s always kind of helpful and humbling, just to realize that people are actually looking at the sport and watching it.”
In his senior sendoff, Thomas showed exactly why this year’s selection was an easy one. He stood out among a Stillwater boys team that finished third in Class 6A, counting for two of the Pioneers’ four state titles.
He finished the mile with a first-place time of 4 minutes, 20 seconds and 43 milliseconds, and he followed that by with another first-place finish of 9:19.81 in the two-mile. As far back as documented, Thomas becomes the first Pioneer to win state in both cross country and track in the same year since Bob Buchanan did it in the 1952-53 school year.
“That was 100 percent the expectation. I knew, once that gun went off – every single time, and even weeks leading up to it, I knew I was the most fit person out there,” Thomas said. “The only way that I don’t win is if my stomach went, like, to crap on that day.
“That was always the goal, and we snagged it.”
He figured it’d always be like that, though. He knew the people who he ran alongside throughout the fall, and some of those same faces showed up this spring. The familiarity ran even deeper than that.
Thomas already had an idea of what to expect at state. He had already raced them, some at a meet throughout the season, others at conference and regional meets.
“It’s supposed to be like that; I’m a senior and most of those people are juniors,” Thomas said. “Definitely, going into that and winning it, it wasn’t a surprise, but that didn’t make me any less grateful for the fact that my work finally paid off.”
It was a fitting end to Thomas’ time in the halls of Stillwater High. But the work didn’t stop right there. He went to the RunningLane Track Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, where he unofficially broke a pair of Oklahoma records.
Thomas finished the 3,200-meter run (two-mile) with a time of 8:50.1, which clocked in at seven seconds under the previous Oklahoma record. They had two timers for the 1,600 – one at the end and the other 9 meters later, which marks the official length of a mile. His 1,600 time (4:08.9) and full mile (4:10.1) would’ve also broken the Oklahoma records.
That was the ultimate goal, what Thomas wanted to prove before heading a mile down the road to Oklahoma State.
“The entire senior season has just been to work with my coach, Chad Noelle, who’s been the most amazing coach I could’ve ever asked for,” Thomas said of his trainer, who happens to be a former runner at OSU. “It was more just, each race, ‘What can I do to show Coach (Dave) Smith what I’m capable of?’
Thomas proved he’ll fit in with the Cowboys – and then some. Everything he’s done up to this point would indicate he won’t just fit in, he’ll stand out. Just as he did throughout the entirety of his time at Stillwater High.
He isn’t looking back, though. He doesn’t allow himself to become engulfed in any distractions. Except for once.
“Finishing out on top, I never really thought about it. I always just kind of thought about the next race and the next thing to do,” Thomas said. “When I look at the big picture of things, I’m just like, ‘I’m just a kid from Stillwater who’s trying to make it into a good collegiate team.’ It’s fun to see that happen.”
