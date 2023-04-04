Talon Kendrick stepped up to the plate, dug in and awaited the first pitch of a game-defining at-bat.
A junior center fielder for the Stillwater High baseball team, Kendrick settled into his stance with the bases loaded and two outs on the scoreboard at Couch Park.
Thump.
Kendrick took the pitch to the helmet, dropped his bat, put his arms in the air and started to celebrate what he and the Pioneers had just done. His hit-by-pitch walked in the game-winning run from third base, wiping out an early deficit to give Stillwater an 11-10 win and complete the season sweep of district foe Tahlequah on Tuesday evening.
“We ask him not to get hit in the hand or the head,” Pioneers coach Jimmy Harris said. “And he got hit right in the helmet.
“He’s a tough kid. He’s a football kid. He’s a state champion. … He’s a winner, and he’s not backing down. If that’s what it takes for us to win a game, that’d the biggest RBI he could get tonight.”
It was never the start that the Pioneers (16-4) envisioned after nabbing a 5-1 win over the Tigers in Tahlequah less than 24 hours prior to first pitch.
Tahlequah, a team that entered the contest averaging fewer than four runs a game, didn’t take long to get the bats going. The Tigers (3-13) started the game by posting four runs, surpassing their average, before recording an out.
It was a high-scoring sequence that started with a double, continued with a single and then another single to plate Tahlequah’s first run. Two batters later, Tigers junior third baseman Brycen Smith ripped a ball to left field and over the wall for a three-run home run.
“I probably panic more than (the players) do,” Harris said. “I’m more uncomfortable than they are.”
The Tigers weren’t done there.
Stillwater sophomore Ethan Holliday hit a line drive to left-center field, and, with some help from strong winds pushing across the venue from right to left, it found its way out of the park to get the Pioneers on the board.
But Tahlequah responded, nearly doubling down on their first-inning onslaught and posting another three runs in the top of the second, and the Tigers plated another pair of runs in the top of the third to make their lead 9-2.
“I think they just jumped on us quick, and we were a little shocked,” Stillwater senior first baseman Gage Gundy said. “But we got settled in.”
And then the Pioneers came alive, finding a collective stroke they hadn’t been able to discover throughout the first two innings en route to scoring five runs in the bottom of the third.
After Holliday opened with a lead-off single, Gundy blasted a home run over the batter’s eye in dead-center field, admired it for a second and proceeded to let loose on a celebratory bat flip.
“It feels good,” Gundy said of his sixth home run of the season. “That’s my favorite thing to do in baseball, that’s for sure. Yeah, it was good.”
Sophomore Isaiah Smith tallied an RBI single. Junior Kaeden Hicks matched Smith with an RBI single of his own. Freshman Jackson Harris brought Hicks home with an RBI triple.
Just like that, Tahlequah’s lead had shrunk to 9-7.
“I think the top of our order came back up, and we really started barrelling the ball good,” Gundy said. “We just tried to set the tone for the rest of the game after that inning.”
Stillwater made another offensive surge three innings later, too, one that went a long way toward helping them avoid being Tahlequah’s first district win of the season. With their backs against the wall, the Pioneers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth after both teams blanked each other in the two innings prior.
Junior Ty Wilson stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and facing two outs. He delivered, cranking a base-clear, three-RBI triple to tie the game at 10-10 heading into the seventh – and final – inning.
That was a situation in which Smith, a sophomore who spent the first six innings in right field, thrived. He’s the Pioneers’ closer, and that wasn’t changing this time around, even if it meant hitting two of the first three batters he faced.
“I was a little nervous after the second one,” he said. “But I knew I just had to throw strikes and let my defense work. If I strike ’em out, I’m ready to go.”
So that’s what he did, striking out the next two batters en route to retiring the side and prolonging the Pioneers’ chances at successfully mounting the comeback, one they effectively completed courtesy of Kendrick’s seemingly sturdy helmet.
Stillwater will now prepare for a three-game outing at the Bill Tipton Classic. The Pioneers will open the event with a matchup against Norman North on Thursday before closing it out against Carl Albert and Elgin.
“It’s gonna be a good challenge for us,” Harris said. “Right now, we’re looking for reps, we’re looking to get some innings pitched, we’re looking for guys to clean some stuff up in at-bats and go from there.”
