Keylan Boone announced he is transferring from the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
Boone, a junior guard/forward from Tulsa, shared his decision in an Instagram post Monday afternoon.
“As hard as this is, my time at Oklahoma State has come to an end,” Boone said in the post. “To the fans here, I truly love you guys the most. You have stood by us through all the highs and lows. I want to thank all the coaches here that have helped me grow as a basketball player and even more as a person.
“Lastly I want to thank my family for always being behind me and my decisions. With all that being said…I’ll be entering the transfer portal.”
Boone arrived at OSU with his twin brother, Kalib. Coach Mike Boynton recruited both out of Tulsa Memorial High School. On Monday, Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing Blog reported Kalib is expected to remain at OSU, per an undisclosed source.
Kalib shared his brother’s Instagram post with the caption, “Love you Key.”
As a junior, Keylan Boone averaged six points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game. Although he gave the Cowboys a spark off the bench at times, he was also sidelined for several games in February while newcomers such as Woody Newton stepped into the lineup instead.
Boynton said Boone wasn’t injured and said Newton had earned his opportunity.
